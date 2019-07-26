Regaining Caviar Diplomacy: Iranian Caviar Making a Comeback

Iranian Caviar is Making a Comeback

UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iranian caviar has become rare in the EU / UK in recent years because most of it is being sold to wealthy Arab countries - not because there is little supply (a rumor our competitors spread)As I'm sure you've read, the sanctions and recent events involving Iran are divisive. Caviar is something, however, everyone can agree on - regardless of political affiliation.Our company, Caspian Monarque , has overcome numerous hurdles in being one of the few Iranian caviar suppliers exporting directly to the UK. We are one of only a privileged handful of companies to have access to the ancient and mysterious waters of the Caspian sea.Our caviar farms use the natural waters of the Caspian Sea and our fish feed off food from the Caspian Sea.Our caviar therefore tastes as closest to wild as legally possible.We have faced numerous hurdles in getting our caviar into the UK. We've faced threats from competitors. Some competitors falsely claim that we will be arrested because caviar is supposedly a sanctionable good.Our aim is to improve the commercial, cultural and ultimately, the diplomatic image of Iran. We are looking to build bridges between our ancient land and Europe via exposure to Persian delicacies.It's been a while since Iranian caviar has been widely available in Europe and we feel that it's the start of the healing process.Nobody who is decent wants war.But we do know that many people want caviar.And Iranian caviar is the best.That's not hyperbole; people such as Eric Ripert and Gordon Ramsay state that it is objectively and undeniably the best.There was a horrible phrase coined during the Cold War: "Caviar Diplomacy". It alluded to bribery via expensive gifts, for example, caviar. But we want to reclaim it and say that our efforts to bring people from both Iran and the West together to be true caviar diplomacy.We offer Iranian caviar from Beluga Caviar , Almas, Osetra and Sevruga, ranging from delicate to powerful, textures that delight the palate, tastes and aromas that excite the senses and aesthetic qualities that make our caviar the jewels of the Caspian Sea.



