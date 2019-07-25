Eleven NNSA employees receive Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers

WASHINGTON – Eleven NNSA employees will receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in a ceremony at the White House July 25. President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of this prestigious honor July 2.

Established in 1996, the PECASE acknowledges contributions young scientists and engineers have made in the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education as demonstrated by scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach. It is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government to scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

“The Nuclear Security Enterprise has always been at the leading edge of science and technology,” said NNSA Administrator and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty. “I’m honored to serve with such a talented and dedicated workforce and incredibly proud of our PECASE winners. They are the future of NNSA.”

The NNSA PECASE winners are:

Felicia Albert - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Daniel Casey - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Richard Kraus - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Arthur Pak - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Abigail Hunter - Los Alamos National Laboratory

Shea Mosby - Los Alamos National Laboratory

Marylesa Howard - Nevada National Security Site

Salvatore Campione - Sandia National Laboratories

Matthew Gomez - Sandia National Laboratories

Paul Schmit - Sandia National Laboratories

Irina Tezaur - Sandia National Laboratories

Read more about them here.

The individuals chosen have contributed to a wide range of scientific fields, including: high energy density physics, applied mathematics, and electromagnetics.

Learn more about NNSA’s sites and laboratories and opportunities for researchers.