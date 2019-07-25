Eleven NNSA employees receive Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers
WASHINGTON – Eleven NNSA employees will receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in a ceremony at the White House July 25. President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of this prestigious honor July 2.
Established in 1996, the PECASE acknowledges contributions young scientists and engineers have made in the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education as demonstrated by scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach. It is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government to scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.
“The Nuclear Security Enterprise has always been at the leading edge of science and technology,” said NNSA Administrator and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty. “I’m honored to serve with such a talented and dedicated workforce and incredibly proud of our PECASE winners. They are the future of NNSA.”
The NNSA PECASE winners are:
- Felicia Albert - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Daniel Casey - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Richard Kraus - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Arthur Pak - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- Abigail Hunter - Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Shea Mosby - Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Marylesa Howard - Nevada National Security Site
- Salvatore Campione - Sandia National Laboratories
- Matthew Gomez - Sandia National Laboratories
- Paul Schmit - Sandia National Laboratories
- Irina Tezaur - Sandia National Laboratories
The individuals chosen have contributed to a wide range of scientific fields, including: high energy density physics, applied mathematics, and electromagnetics.
Learn more about NNSA’s sites and laboratories and opportunities for researchers.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.