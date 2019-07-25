Leaf Group to Participate at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company’s most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com



