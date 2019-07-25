IDEANOMICS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Ideanomics, Inc.  

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) from May 15, 2017 through November 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance;



as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance;



Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and



as a result, defendants’ statements about Ideanomics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 14, 2018, Ideanomics issued a press release disclosing that the Company “intend[ed] to phase out [its] oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, with the intention to fully divest these assets in the near future.” Ideanomics also disclosed that it did “not anticipate meeting [its] EBITDA guidance of $35 million for fiscal year 2018,” citing “costs associated with building out [its] U.S. infrastructure and hiring [its] new executive team.”



On this news, Ideanomics’ stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 48.77%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 14, 2018.



