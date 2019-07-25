Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Management will then host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.



Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 1-888-599-8686 if calling within the United States or 323-994-2093 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 15, 2019, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 4232591 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx .

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Kiefer

President, Chief Operating Officer

(708) 237-2065

skiefer@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.