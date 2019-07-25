Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.



Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $63.4 million, a 14.6% decrease from $74.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 3.6% sequential decrease from $65.7 million the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin decreased to $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $35.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 46.0% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 48.4% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 47.3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Net income for the second quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.9 million or $0.19 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, decreased 7.4% to $129.1 million from $139.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Net income for the six month period was $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.



Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $4.9 million to approximately $71.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, from $66.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $2.5 million, down from $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and up from $1.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago.

Second quarter bookings decreased 31.1% to $60.2 million, from $87.4 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially 9.6% from $66.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Total backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $100.7 million, down 3.1 % from $103.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019, and down 2.2% from $103.0 million at the end of 2018.

Commenting on the second quarter, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Second quarter financial performance reflected challenges similar to those experienced in the first quarter, as shipment delays requested by contract manufacturers limited revenue from the datacenter market. Growing hyperscale infrastructure spending and design wins for next generation 48V servers, AI accelerators, and supercomputers are keys to near term revenue growth from Advanced Products. Resolution of the Chinese trade dispute would reopen Chinese order flow which has slowed significantly and undo the impact of inbound tariffs on gross margins.”

Dr. Vinciarelli continued, “Despite challenging conditions, our outlook is bright. The 12V to 48V transition in datacenter and automotive applications is underway and we are winning every demanding AI ASIC application with lateral or vertical Power-on-Package solutions. Our domestic business is healthy, customer design activity with Advanced Products is robust, and our opportunity pipeline across major segments continues to expand. In coming weeks, we expect to close the purchase of land abutting our Andover manufacturing facility to facilitate capacity expansion. Our outlook for the second half reflects steady demand for Brick Products and a resumption of strong demand for Advanced Products from an expanding list of AI applications for which there is no viable competitive alternative.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company's website at www.vicorpower.com .

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

For further information contact:



James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-470-2900

Facsimile: 978-749-3439

invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 63,355 $ 74,196 $ 129,080 $ 139,465 Cost of revenues 34,238 38,313 68,877 73,371 Gross margin 29,117 35,883 60,203 66,094 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,030 15,814 30,403 31,213 Research and development 11,706 11,403 22,926 22,529 Severance charge - 350 - 350 Total operating expenses 26,736 27,567 53,329 54,092 Income from operations 2,381 8,316 6,874 12,002 Other income (expense), net 288 (44 ) 527 386 Income before income taxes 2,669 8,272 7,401 12,388 Less: Provision for income taxes 113 363 539 497 Consolidated net income 2,556 7,909 6,862 11,891 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) 49 13 88 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 2,563 $ 7,860 $ 6,849 $ 11,803 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.29 Shares outstanding: Basic 40,275 39,709 40,252 39,594 Diluted 41,081 40,646 41,055 40,406





VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) JUNE 30, DEC 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,482 $ 70,557 Accounts receivable, net 38,537 43,673 Inventories, net 54,572 47,370 Other current assets 5,054 3,460 Total current assets 169,645 165,060 Long-term deferred tax assets 241 265 Long-term investment, net 2,565 2,526 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,285 50,432 Other assets 2,867 2,785 Total assets $ 230,603 $ 221,068 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,819 $ 16,149 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,144 10,657 Accrued expenses 2,228 2,631 Operating lease liabilities 1,660 - Sales allowances 640 548 Accrued severance and other charges - 234 Income taxes payable 85 710 Deferred revenue 6,581 5,069 Total current liabilities 33,157 35,998 Long-term deferred revenue 196 232 Contingent consideration obligations 306 408 Long-term income taxes payable 236 238 Long-term lease payable 2,392 102 Total liabilities 36,287 36,978 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 197,219 193,977 Retained earnings 135,849 129,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (278 ) (394 ) Treasury stock (138,927 ) (138,927 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 193,863 183,656 Noncontrolling interest 453 434 Total equity 194,316 184,090 Total liabilities and equity $ 230,603 $ 221,068



