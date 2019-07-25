Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Earnings per Share by 12.5% on a Linked Quarter Basis

Business Banking Loan Portfolio Reaches $1.0 Billion Milestone

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $11.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, or $0.32 per diluted common share, and net income of $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, or $0.33 per diluted common share.



The increase in linked quarter earnings per share (“EPS”) was attributable to a seven basis point linked quarter increase in the net interest margin (“NIM”). Excluding the impact of prepayment related fee income, the NIM increased by two basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Relationship Based Business Banking Division Drives Net Interest Margin Expansion

Commenting on the linked quarter NIM expansion, Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “The increase in our NIM (excluding the impact of prepayment fees) was driven by the growing contribution of our Business Banking division. The Business Banking division continues to experience strong growth as evidenced by record quarterly originations of $247 million. The Business Banking division’s loan portfolio reached $1 billion (or 19% of total loans) at June 30, 2019, versus $824 million (or 15% of total loans) at March 31, 2019. As intended in our strategic plan, as the Business Banking portfolio comprises a larger percentage of our overall balance sheet, we expect our overall loan yields to continue trending upwards. In addition, Business Banking deposits grew to $260 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. We remain highly focused on growing relationship-based loans and deposits, and transforming our business model from a monoline thrift into the pre-eminent Metro New York community commercial bank.”

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:

Continued the build out of the Business Banking division via the hire of Rosalind Sheron, Senior Vice President of Municipal Banking. Ms. Sheron will be responsible for building out Dime’s municipal banking business; the conversion to a commercial bank charter (completed in April 2019) has provided the Bank with the additional business opportunity of accepting municipal deposits;

Record Business Banking originations of $247.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 297.5% (annualized) increase versus the second quarter of 2018;

Business Banking loan originations for the second quarter of 2019 were at significantly higher rates than the overall portfolio; the weighted average rate (“WAR”) on Business Banking real estate originations was 5.01% and the WAR on Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) originations was 5.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the total real estate and C&I loan portfolio WAR of 3.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019;

Strong growth in checking account balances. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the sum of average non-interest-bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 18.3% to $547.1 million;

Total non-interest income was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, driven by $0.3 million of customer-related loan level swap income and $0.3 million of gains from the sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans;

Non-performing assets and loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status declined to $4.1 million at June 30, 2019, and represented only 0.06% of total assets at that date;

Consolidated Company commercial real estate (“CRE”) concentration ratio was 697% at June 30, 2019, versus 715% at June 30, 2018; and

Reported book value per share and tangible book value per share (which consists of common equity less goodwill, divided by number of shares outstanding) grew to $16.96 and $15.41, respectively, at June 30, 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results



Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 was $36.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million (3.3%) from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.4 million (1.0%) from the second quarter of 2018.

NIM was 2.38% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 2.31% in the first quarter of 2019, and 2.39% during the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, income from prepayment activity totaled $1.6 million, benefiting NIM by 10 basis points, compared to $0.8 million, or five basis points, during the first quarter of 2019, and $1.6 million, or 10 basis points, during the second quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets were $6.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019, a 1.5% increase from $6.11 billion for the first quarter of 2019, and a 1.4% increase from $6.05 billion for the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91%, an increase of 13 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 34 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the yield on loans, as Business Banking originations were at significantly higher rates than the rates on loan amortizations and satisfactions, and due to higher prepayment fee income.

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 3.99% at June 30, 2019, which represents a nine basis points increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2019, and a 32 basis point increase versus the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2018.

The average cost of borrowed funds (which primarily consists of Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 2.44% for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of one basis point versus the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 23 basis points versus the second quarter of 2018.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio decreased by $25.9 million (1.9% annualized) during the second quarter of 2019. Total real estate loan originations were $249.6 million during the second quarter of 2019, at a WAR of 4.94%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $268.0 million, or 20.6% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.81%. The annualized real estate loan payoff rate of 20.6% for the second quarter of 2019 was higher than both the first quarter of 2019 (11.6% annualized) and the second quarter of 2018 (19.2% annualized).

Average real estate loans were $5.20 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.4 million (0.4% annualized) from the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $106.3 million (-2.0%) from the second quarter of 2018.

Average Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loans were $289.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $41.6 million (67.0% annualized) from the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $147.6 million (103.8%) from the second quarter of 2018.

Outlined below are the loan originations for the current quarter, linked quarter and year-ago quarter.

($s in millions) Originations/ Weighted Average Rate Real Estate Originations Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Non-Business Banking $92.1/4.82% $86.1/4.99% $48.7/4.84% Business Banking $157.5/5.01% $147.8/5.02% $74.2/4.81% Total Real Estate $249.6/4.94% $233.9/5.01% $122.9/4.82% C&I Originations $89.9/5.97% $52.6/5.66% $68.3/5.72%

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based business deposits sourced from its Business Banking division and its retail branches. The Business Banking division ended the second quarter of 2019 with approximately $139.4 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately one basis point and total deposits of $260.4 million at an average rate of 63 basis points, compared to approximately $82.0 million of checking and leasehold deposits at an average rate of approximately two basis points and total deposits of $139.1 million at an average rate of 35 basis points, respectively, for the year-ago period.

The cost of total deposits increased nine basis points on a linked quarter basis, compared to a 10 basis point increase when comparing the first quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Mr. Mahon commented, “The substantial majority of the increase in cost of deposits took place in the months of April and May; we experienced some moderation in the pace of increase in the month of June, as it became more apparent that the Federal Reserve would likely be cutting interest rates in the second half of 2019. Importantly, we continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by the non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increasing to 9.6% at June 30, 2019 compared to 8.2% at June 30, 2018. We continue to manage our deposit pricing to remain competitive with the market while keeping our loan-to-deposit ratio range at approximately 125%.”

Total deposits increased by $27.9 million (2.5% annualized) on a linked quarter basis to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2019.

The DimeDirect internet channel deposit portfolio was approximately $192.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 compared to $234.0 million at March 31, 2019. Mr. Mahon commented, “In the second quarter of 2019, net outflows in DimeDirect slowed to approximately $41 million, versus $57 million of outflows for the first quarter of 2019. We continue to expect the magnitude of dollar outflows from DimeDirect to decline over time, resulting in less of a headwind to grow overall deposits in the future.”

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 124.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 124.9% at March 31, 2019 and 124.0% at June 30, 2018.

Total borrowings, excluding $113.8 million of subordinated debt, was $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, $40.9 million higher than $1.13 billion at March 31, 2019, and $129.6 million higher than $1.04 billion at June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, 31.0% of the borrowings portfolio, excluding subordinated debt, consisted of Federal Home Loan Bank bullet advances and overnight unsecured borrowings that have a remaining term of less than a year, compared to 23% for the prior year period. Mr. Mahon commented, “The higher percentage of short term borrowings versus a year ago will enable us to reprice our funding base lower more quickly in a declining rate environment.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2019, and $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2018. Excluding gains and losses on equity securities and from sales of securities and other assets, non-interest income was $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2019, and $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Mr. Mahon commented, “As our relationship-based Business Banking platform grows, we expect to generate higher levels of fee income. In the second quarter of 2019, we established the infrastructure to offer our commercial borrowers interest rate swaps and as part of this program recognized $0.3 million of customer-related swap fee income. In addition, our Small Business Administration lending division contributed $0.3 million of non-interest income. We expect our Small Business Administration team to continue leveraging the power of Dime’s brand recognition and branch network, which is located in a densely populated metropolitan area, and drive increased levels of non-interest income over time.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $22.3 million during the first quarter of 2019, $22.1 million during the first quarter of 2019, and $20.8 million during the second quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year basis, salaries and employee benefits expenses increased by $1.2 million as the Bank added relationship bankers and support staff as part of its Business Banking division buildout.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.40% during the second quarter of 2019, 1.39% during the first quarter of 2019, and 1.33% during the second quarter of 2018.

The efficiency ratio was 57.3% during the second quarter of 2019, 59.2% during the first quarter of 2019, and 54.4% during the second quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 25.4% versus 24.9% for the first quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 were $2.5 million, or 0.05% of total loans, a decrease from $5.4 million, or 0.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.38% of total loans at June 30, 2019 and 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets represented 0.7% of the sum of tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (this non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) statistic is otherwise known as the "Texas Ratio"), which is lower than the ratio of 2.2% at March 31, 2019 (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Capital and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release). A loan loss credit of $0.4 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss provision of $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2019, and a loan loss provision of $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”), which was 8.83% at June 30, 2019, was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements. At June 30, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.87%, while Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 12.15% and 12.57%, respectively.

Mr. Mahon commented, “During the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased 270,136 shares at a weighted average price of $18.59. Pro forma for the repurchases, and the asset growth we experienced in the second quarter of 2019, our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2019. We continue to maintain an exceptionally strong capital position.”

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.36 exceeded the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share by 157% during the second quarter of 2019, equating to a 38.89% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per share was $16.96 and tangible book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) was $15.41 at June 30, 2019 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019, during which President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Mahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Avinash Reddy, will discuss the Company’s second quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the Chief Executive Officer’s remarks. Dial-in information for the live call is 1-888-348-2672. Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom190725.html . Dial-in information for the replay is 1-877-344-7529 using access code #10133399. Replay will be available July 25, 2019 (7:30 p.m.) through August 2, 2019 (11:59 p.m.).

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.50 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 29 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and/or the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

(718) 782-6200 extension 5909

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $172,418 $143,473 $147,256 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 409,510 457,217 466,605 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 67,004 54,406 36,280 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 5,953 5,912 5,667 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 120,523 107,709 96,847 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 3,736,500 3,831,145 3,866,788 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,279,188 1,245,806 1,170,085 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 77,479 54,222 29,402 Total real estate loans 5,213,690 5,238,882 5,163,122 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 316,061 266,415 229,504 Other loans 1,780 1,139 1,192 Allowance for loan losses (21,134 ) (21,941 ) (21,782 ) Total loans, net 5,510,397 5,484,495 5,372,036 Premises and fixed assets, net 23,069 23,708 24,713 Loans held for sale 3,814 682 1,097 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York capital stock 57,051 55,840 57,551 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 112,828 112,121 111,427 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Operating lease assets 40,113 40,401 - Other assets 40,567 41,408 42,308 TOTAL ASSETS $6,498,362 $6,475,301 $6,320,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing checking $423,914 $417,475 $395,477 Interest-bearing checking 117,555 116,562 115,972 Savings 325,797 328,853 336,669 Money Market 1,914,101 1,963,954 2,098,599 Sub-total 2,781,367 2,826,844 2,946,717 Certificates of deposit 1,654,169 1,580,778 1,410,037 Total Due to Depositors 4,435,536 4,407,622 4,356,754 Escrow and other deposits 85,811 137,116 85,234 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 1,115,200 1,087,325 1,125,350 Subordinated Notes Payable, net 113,832 113,796 113,759 Other Borrowings 58,000 45,000 - Operating lease liabilities 46,480 46,868 - Other liabilities 34,802 31,300 37,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,889,661 5,869,027 5,718,497 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,699,694 shares, 53,690,825 shares, and 53,690,825 shares issued at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 35,887,395 shares, 36,020,112 shares, and 36,081,455 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 537 537 537 Additional paid-in capital 279,327 278,358 277,512 Retained earnings 580,159 572,175 565,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (6,288 ) (5,232 ) (6,500 ) Unearned equity award common stock (8,165 ) (6,068 ) (3,623 ) Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (1,509 ) (1,509 ) (1,509 ) Treasury stock (17,812,299 shares, 17,670,713 shares, and 17,609,370 shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively) (235,360 ) (231,987 ) (230,049 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 608,701 606,274 602,081 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,498,362 $6,475,301 $6,320,578 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately

from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.







DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $50,811 $49,177 $47,828 $99,988 $97,403 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans 4,134 3,436 2,156 7,570 3,812 Other loans 18 18 18 36 37 Mortgage-backed securities 2,961 3,197 2,406 6,158 4,663 Investment securities 570 420 49 990 64 Other short-term investments 1,457 1,447 1,547 2,904 3,058 Total interest income 59,951 57,695 54,004 117,646 109,037 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 16,271 15,017 11,988 31,288 22,739 Borrowed funds 7,176 7,354 5,882 14,530 12,149 Total interest expense 23,447 22,371 17,870 45,818 34,888 Net interest income 36,504 35,324 36,134 71,828 74,149 Provision (credit) for loan losses (449 ) 321 1,113 (128 ) 1,306 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 36,953 35,003 35,021 71,956 72,843 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,264 1,099 1,299 2,363 2,210 Mortgage banking income, net 61 68 102 129 213 Gain on equity securities 148 268 19 416 15 Gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets (57 ) (76 ) - (133 ) 1,370 Gain on sale of loans 339 255 35 594 125 Income from BOLI 707 694 720 1,401 1,432 Loan level derivative income, net 291 - - 291 - Other 67 52 62 119 116 Total non-interest income 2,820 2,360 2,237 5,180 5,481 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,061 11,884 10,884 23,945 22,061 Stock benefit plan compensation expense 491 284 407 775 795 Occupancy and equipment 3,827 3,869 3,697 7,696 7,569 Data processing costs 1,908 2,066 1,797 3,974 3,551 Marketing 465 466 146 931 1,193 Federal deposit insurance premiums 586 454 474 1,040 1,139 Other 2,958 3,029 3,422 5,987 6,253 Total non-interest expense 22,296 22,052 20,827 44,348 42,561 Income before taxes 17,477 15,311 16,431 32,788 35,763 Income tax expense 4,442 3,810 4,110 8,252 8,697 Net Income $13,035 $11,501 $12,321 $24,536 $27,066 Earnings per Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 35,864,389 35,976,915 37,515,373 35,944,361 37,496,982





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.36 $0.32 $0.33 $0.68 $0.72 Cash dividends paid per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Book value per share 16.96 16.83 16.37 16.96 16.37 Tangible book value per share (1) 15.41 15.29 14.89 15.41 14.89 Dividend payout ratio 38.89% 43.75% 42.42% 41.18% 38.89% Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.82% 0.72% 0.79% 0.77% 0.86% Return on average common equity 8.59% 7.62% 8.06% 8.10% 8.91% Return on average tangible common equity (1) 9.45% 8.39% 8.87% 8.92% 9.81% Net interest spread 2.08% 2.02% 2.17% 2.05% 2.23% Net interest margin 2.38% 2.31% 2.39% 2.35% 2.43% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.47% 118.14% 117.93% 118.80% 116.87% Non-interest expense to average assets 1.40% 1.39% 1.33% 1.39% 1.35% Efficiency ratio 57.33% 59.22% 54.35% 58.25% 54.48% Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 124.71% 124.93% 123.97% 124.71% 123.97% CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 697.3% 706.7% 714.6% 697.3% 714.6% Effective tax rate 25.42% 24.88% 25.01% 25.17% 24.32% Average Balance Data: Average assets $6,391,476 $6,364,098 $6,265,128 $6,377,787 $6,317,219 Average interest-earning assets 6,134,510 6,111,293 6,047,600 6,122,902 6,096,307 Average loans 5,492,455 5,445,301 5,450,973 5,468,878 5,514,141 Average deposits 4,378,999 4,341,045 4,395,589 4,360,022 4,386,853 Average common equity 607,152 604,074 611,477 605,613 607,516 Average tangible common equity (1) 551,515 548,436 555,840 549,976 551,879 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $2,538 $5,425 $1,554 $2,538 $1,554 Non-performing assets 2,538 5,425 1,554 2,538 1,554 Net charge-offs 358 162 1,333 520 1,355 Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.05% 0.10% 0.03% 0.05% 0.03% Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.04% 0.08% 0.02% 0.04% 0.02% Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.38% 0.40% 0.39% 0.38% 0.39% Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 832.70% 404.44% 1350.32% 832.70% 1350.32% Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end $105 $338 $745 $105 $745 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.58% 8.58% 9.03% 8.58% 9.03% Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.95 11.04 11.96 10.95 11.96 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.95 11.04 11.96 10.95 11.96 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.60 13.77 14.85 13.60 14.85 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.83 8.81 9.09 8.83 9.09 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 12.15% 12.39% 13.09% 12.15% 13.09% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.15 12.39 13.09 12.15 13.09 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.57 12.84 13.55 12.57 13.55 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 9.77 9.94 9.87 9.94 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $5,201,395 $50,811 3.91% $5,195,951 $49,177 3.79% $5,307,712 $47,828 3.60% Commercial and industrial loans 289,843 4,134 5.71 248,267 3,436 5.54 142,224 2,156 6.06 Other loans 1,217 18 5.92 1,083 18 6.65 1,037 18 6.94 Mortgage-backed securities 423,387 2,961 2.80 464,303 3,197 2.75 389,373 2,406 2.47 Investment securities 64,488 570 3.54 47,177 420 3.56 10,243 49 1.91 Other short-term investments 154,180 1,457 3.78 154,512 1,447 3.75 197,011 1,547 3.14 Total interest-earning assets 6,134,510 59,951 3.91% 6,111,293 57,695 3.78% 6,047,600 54,004 3.57% Non-interest-earning assets 256,966 252,805 217,528 Total assets $6,391,476 $6,364,098 $6,265,128 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $125,041 $91 0.29% $115,243 $22 0.08% $126,507 $57 0.18% Money market accounts 1,908,737 7,397 1.55 2,029,794 7,640 1.53 2,351,935 6,893 1.18 Savings accounts 327,312 46 0.06 331,662 45 0.06 354,441 55 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,595,849 8,737 2.20 1,466,439 7,310 2.02 1,226,812 4,983 1.63 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,956,939 16,271 1.65 3,943,138 15,017 1.54 4,059,695 11,988 1.18 Borrowed Funds 1,177,940 7,176 2.44 1,229,607 7,354 2.43 1,068,583 5,882 2.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,134,879 23,447 1.83% 5,172,745 22,371 1.75% 5,128,278 17,870 1.40% Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 422,060 397,907 335,894 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 227,385 189,372 189,479 Total liabilities 5,784,324 5,760,024 5,653,651 Stockholders' equity 607,152 604,074 611,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,391,476 $6,364,098 $6,265,128 Net interest income $36,504 $35,324 $36,134 Net interest spread 2.08% 2.02% 2.17% Net interest-earning assets $999,631 $938,548 $919,322 Net interest margin 2.38% 2.31% 2.39% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 119.47% 118.14% 117.93% Deposits (including non-interest bearing checking accounts) $4,378,999 $16,271 1.49% $4,341,045 $15,017 1.40% $4,395,589 $11,988 1.09%





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, 2019 At March 31, 2019 At June 30, 2018 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $120,523 4.60% $107,709 4.58% $60,159 4.42% Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,736,500 3.69 3,831,145 3.61 4,106,094 3.49 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use 1,279,188 4.26 1,245,806 4.23 1,053,582 3.85 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 77,479 6.57 54,222 6.61 10,526 6.02 Total real estate loans 5,213,690 3.88 5,238,882 3.81 5,230,361 3.61 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 316,061 5.78 266,415 5.72 172,522 5.30 Total $5,529,751 3.99% $5,505,297 3.90% $5,402,883 3.67% (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $832 $706 $306 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 428 276 1,158 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 1,274 4,205 89 C&I - 232 - Other 4 6 1 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 2,538 $ 5,425 $ 1,554 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 2,538 $ 5,425 $ 1,554 Performing TDR Loans One-to-four -family and cooperative/condominium apartment $11 $12 $18 Multifamily residential and mixed-use residential real estate (1)(2) 252 261 597 Commercial real estate and commercial mixed-use real estate (2) 4,037 4,061 4,310 Total Performing TDRs $ 4,300 $ 4,334 $ 4,745 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (TEXAS RATIO) (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Total Non-Performing Assets $2,538 $5,425 $1,554 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (4) 1,531 6,955 4,873 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $4,069 $12,380 $6,427 Tangible common equity (5) $553,063 $550,636 $559,894 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 21,159 21,966 21,009 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $574,222 $572,602 $580,903 TEXAS RATIO (PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND RESERVES) 0.7% 2.2% 1.1% (4) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed in the near future, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (5) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted ("non-GAAP") Net Income: Reported net income $ 13,035 $ 11,501 $ 12,321 $ 24,536 $ 27,066 Adjustments to net income, net of tax (1): Less: Loss (Gain) on sale of securities 39 52 - 91 (930 ) Tax adjustment - - - - (92 ) Adjusted ("non-GAAP") net income $ 13,074 $ 11,553 $ 12,321 $ 24,627 $ 26,044 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon "non-GAAP Net Income" as calculated above): Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $0.36 $0.32 $0.33 $0.68 $0.69 Adjusted return on average assets 0.82% 0.73% 0.79% 0.77% 0.82% Adjusted return on average common equity 8.61 7.65 8.06 8.13 8.57 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.48 8.43 8.87 8.96 9.44 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.40 1.39 1.33 1.39 1.35 Adjusted efficiency ratio 57.33 59.22 54.35 58.25 54.48 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 6,498,362 $ 6,475,301 $ 6,253,175 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible assets $ 6,442,724 $ 6,419,663 $ 6,197,537 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total common equity $ 608,701 $ 606,274 $ 615,532 Less: Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Tangible common equity $ 553,063 $ 550,636 $ 559,894 (1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 32% unless otherwise noted.







