TransMedics to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference in Boston, MA.



Waleed Hassanein, President and CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8 from 12:30-12:55 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation is set to take place in the London Room at the Boston InterContinental Hotel. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com .

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable ex-vivo warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis

646-924-1769

Investors@ transmedics.com

