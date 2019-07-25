Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARO) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



Financial highlights at and for the three months ended June 30, 2019, include:

• Net income for Q2 2019 increased 0.7% to $15.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, from $15.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for Q2 2018.

Accretion income from acquired loans for Q2 2019 was $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million for Q2 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q2 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 4.2% to $16.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, from $15.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for Q2 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q2 2019 have been adjusted to eliminate the following significant items:

The fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $2.2 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates during the quarter on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $6.0 million at the end of Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019.

The gain on sale of securities of $1.9 million.

The loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $31,000.

The temporary impairment of our mortgage servicing rights (MSR) of $1.3 million due to increased prepayment speed assumptions in the portfolio driven by the continued impact of falling interest rates.

• Performance ratios for Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018:

Return on average assets was 1.55% compared to 1.65%.

Operating return on average assets was 1.68% compared to 1.72%.

Return on average tangible equity was 13.24% compared to 17.02%.

Operating return on average tangible equity was 14.28% compared to 17.74%.

• Loans receivable, gross grew $60.6 million from March 31, 2019, or at an annualized rate of 9.4%, and grew $126.9 million, or at an annualized rate of 10.0% since December 31, 2018.

• Total deposits decreased $11.0 million from March 31, 2019 and increased $87.9 million since December 31, 2018.

• On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $25 million in shares of the Company’s common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions over the next three years. The Company began stock repurchases on December 4, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 30,000 shares at an average price of $34.33. Cumulatively since December 4, 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 334,000 shares at an average price of $31.62.

Announcement of Agreement to Acquire Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc.

On July 15, 2019, the Company and Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Carolina Trust Bank (together, “Carolina Trust”), jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Carolina Trust currently operates 11 banking locations and a loan production office in and around the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metropolitan statistical area. The transaction deepens the Company’s market presence in North Carolina and complements the previously announced expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina market. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company will have over $4.5 billion in assets, $3.1 billion in loans and $3.3 billion in deposits.

“We are very pleased to announce the signing of a merger agreement with Carolina Trust. We view this relationship as strategic to our stated objective to be acquisitive, while maximizing stockholder value. This transaction complements our previously announced expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina market and provides a strong core deposit franchise. In addition, we continue to see the impact of solid organic growth and prior acquisitions on earnings. Overall, results for the second quarter of 2019 continued to improve,” stated Jerry Rexroad, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Results

Carolina Financial Corporation

• The Company reported net income for Q2 2019 of $15.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, as compared to $15.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for Q2 2018.

Included in net income for Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

• Operating earnings for Q2 2019, which excludes certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 4.2% to $16.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, from $15.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for Q2 2018.

Included in net income for Q2 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $2.2 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. The Company uses standalone interest rate swaps to more closely match the interest rate characteristics of assets and liabilities and to mitigate the risks arising from timing mismatches between assets and liabilities including duration mismatches, which includes securities. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $6.0 million at the end of Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. Q2 2019 also reflects a temporary $1.3 million impairment of mortgage servicing rights, a $1.9 million gain on sale of securities and an approximate $31,000 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

Included in net income for Q2 2018 was a fair value gain on interest rate swaps of $451,000, a loss on sale of securities of $746,000 and merger-related expenses of $506,000.

• The Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $29.6 million or $1.32 per diluted share, as compared to $19.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Included in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $3.0 million and $4.8 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

• Operating earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased to $30.9 million, or $1.38 per diluted share compared to $30.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.

Included in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $3.5 million, a temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.3 million, a gain on sale of securities of $3.1 million and a loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $31,000. Included in operating earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was a fair value gain on interest rate swaps of $1.3 million, a loss on sale of securities of $1.4 million and merger-related expenses of $15.2 million.

• The Company’s net interest margin-tax equivalent (NIM) decreased to 3.99% for Q2 2019 compared to 4.11% for Q2 2018. Q2 2019 net interest income included accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million (17 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of $46,000 (1bps to NIM) compared to Q2 2018 accretion income from acquired loans of $1.9 million (24 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of $300,000 (4 bps to NIM).

Excluding accretion income from acquired loans and early payoff fees, Q2 2019 net interest margin was 3.82% compared to 3.83% in Q2 2018.

• The Company reported book value per common share of $27.31 and $25.83 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tangible book value per common share was $20.88 and $19.36 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

• At June 30, 2019, the Company’s regulatory capital ratios exceeded the minimum levels currently required. Stockholders’ equity totaled $605.6 million as of June 30, 2019 compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets at June 30, 2019 was 12.36% compared to 11.83% at December 31, 2018.

• During Q2 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 30,000 shares at an average price of $34.33.

Banking Segment



• Banking segment net income increased 5.9% to $15.8 million for Q2 2019 compared to $14.9 million for Q2 2018. Included in net income for Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $1.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

• Banking segment net income increased 61.7% to $30.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Included in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 was accretion income from acquired loans of $3.0 million and $4.8 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

• Banking segment operating earnings increased 2.7% to $16.0 million for Q2 2019 compared to $15.6 million for Q2 2018.

• Banking segment operating earnings slightly increased to $30.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $30.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

• Provision for loan losses during Q2 2019 was $700,000. Provision for loan losses during Q2 2018 was $534,000. Asset quality and historical loss experience continue to remain favorable. The provision for loan losses was primarily driven by the organic loan growth.

• Non-performing assets were 0.37% and 0.35% of total assets at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

• Loans receivable, gross increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018.

• Total deposits increased $87.9 million since December 31, 2018.

Wholesale Mortgage Banking



• Net loss for the wholesale mortgage banking segment was $92,000 for Q2 2019 compared to net income of $598,000 for Q2 2018. Net income was $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Included in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was a temporary $1.3 million impairment of mortgage servicing rights. The Company does not hedge the mortgage servicing rights positions and the impact of falling long-term interest rates increased prepayment speed assumptions driving down the value of the MSR asset. Excluding the impact of the $1.3 million temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights, operating earnings were $0.9 million for Q2 2019 and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Included in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was a loss on sale of other real estate owned of approximately $92,000 and the cost to terminate an equipment lease in the amount of $206,000.

• Originations for Q2 2019 and Q2 2018 were $189.2 million and $205.6 million, respectively.

• Net margin was 1.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Originations for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $329.5 million and $386.1 million, respectively.

CresCom Bank Charlotte Branch Approval Received

The Company received approval to open a full service retail branch in Charlotte, NC. The Company previously announced its expansion into the Charlotte, NC market and the hiring of Robin Lyle as market leader in January 2019. The Company expects to commence full service retail operations at the branch in Q3 2019.

Dividend Declared

On July 24, 2019 the Company declared a $0.09 dividend per common share, payable on October 4, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 26, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 464-9448 or (213) 660-0874 and requesting the Carolina Financial Corporation earnings call. The conference ID number is 8789464. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Information and Presentations approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and requesting conference number 8789464.

About Carolina Financial Corporation

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company. As of June 30, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation had approximately $3.9 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Addendum to News Release – Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, core deposits, tangible book value, operating earnings and net income related to segments of the Company, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP. Investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation tables later in this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will occur or be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company’s loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; and (10) the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters on our loan portfolio and the economic prospects of our coastal markets. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 34,614 28,857 Interest-bearing cash 33,804 33,276 Cash and cash equivalents 68,418 62,133 Securities available-for-sale 791,151 842,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 19,900 21,696 Other investments 3,501 3,450 Derivative assets 2,399 4,032 Loans held for sale 28,521 16,972 Loans receivable, gross 2,651,236 2,524,336 Allowance for loan losses (15,867 ) (14,463 ) Loans receivable, net 2,635,369 2,509,873 Premises and equipment, net 59,829 60,866 Right of use operating lease asset 17,516 - Accrued interest receivable 12,920 13,494 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,218 1,534 Deferred tax assets, net 1,512 5,786 Mortgage servicing rights 29,640 32,933 Cash value life insurance 59,294 58,728 Core deposit intangible 14,978 16,462 Goodwill 127,592 127,592 Other assets 14,316 12,396 Total assets $ 3,888,074 3,790,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 616,823 547,022 Interest-bearing deposits 2,189,286 2,171,171 Total deposits 2,806,109 2,718,193 Short-term borrowed funds 370,500 405,500 Long-term debt 46,525 59,436 Right of use operating lease liability 17,807 - Derivative liabilities 3,910 1,232 Drafts outstanding 13,908 8,129 Advances from borrowers for insurance and taxes 6,515 4,100 Accrued interest payable 2,450 1,591 Reserve for mortgage repurchase losses 1,092 1,292 Dividends payable to stockholders 2,007 1,576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,672 14,414 Total liabilities 3,282,495 3,215,463 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 223 224 Additional paid-in capital 404,578 408,224 Retained earnings 192,910 167,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 7,868 (336 ) Total stockholders' equity 605,579 575,285 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,888,074 3,790,748

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Interest income Loans $ 36,571 32,753 71,548 64,416 Investment securities 7,108 6,359 14,464 12,066 Dividends from Federal Home Loan Bank stock 331 263 593 438 Other interest income 125 102 311 234 Total interest income 44,135 39,477 86,916 77,154 Interest expense Deposits 6,796 4,248 13,100 7,891 Short-term borrowed funds 2,429 1,705 4,745 2,958 Long-term debt 627 619 1,318 1,269 Total interest expense 9,852 6,572 19,163 12,118 Net interest income 34,283 32,905 67,753 65,036 Provision for loan losses 680 559 1,380 559 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,603 32,346 66,373 64,477 Noninterest income Mortgage banking income 4,318 4,215 7,736 8,017 Deposit service charges 1,678 1,988 3,346 4,012 Net loss on extinguishment of debt (31 ) - (31 ) - Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 1,941 (746 ) 3,135 (1,443 ) Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps (2,164 ) 451 (3,535 ) 1,255 Net increase in cash value life insurance 398 385 796 775 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,566 2,090 5,204 4,114 Debit card income, net 1,215 1,267 2,191 2,194 Other 1,310 1,377 2,261 2,152 Total noninterest income 11,231 11,027 21,103 21,076 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,159 13,541 26,630 27,210 Occupancy and equipment 4,116 4,094 8,237 7,747 Marketing and public relations 448 322 874 698 FDIC insurance 247 265 502 520 Recovery of mortgage loan repurchase losses (100 ) (150 ) (200 ) (300 ) Legal expense 127 157 213 233 Other real estate expense, net 106 105 294 11 Mortgage subservicing expense 770 568 1,474 1,132 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 1,342 889 2,578 1,868 Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 1,300 - 1,300 - Amortization of core deposit intangible 735 849 1,484 1,598 Merger-related expenses - 506 - 15,216 Other 3,228 3,225 6,239 6,037 Total noninterest expense 25,478 24,371 49,625 61,970 Income before income taxes 19,356 19,002 37,851 23,583 Income tax expense 4,282 4,036 8,232 4,561 Net income $ 15,074 14,966 29,619 19,022 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.68 0.70 1.33 0.91 Diluted $ 0.67 0.70 1.32 0.90 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 0.06 0.17 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,189,508 21,243,094 22,191,673 20,961,182 Diluted 22,372,273 21,454,039 22,374,534 21,174,936

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended Selected Financial Data: June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Selected Average Balances: Total assets $ 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,402 Investment securities and FHLB stock 832,224 833,720 838,834 831,793 809,625 Loans receivable, net 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 2,401,075 Loans held for sale 21,905 13,754 20,120 23,692 23,137 Deposits 2,782,576 2,751,913 2,760,156 2,735,346 2,677,401 Stockholders' equity 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average stockholders' equity 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % 12.03 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % 17.02 % Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.65 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % 12.54 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % 17.74 % Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % 1.72 % Average earning assets to average total assets 89.83 % 89.72 % 89.64 % 89.59 % 89.82 % Average loans receivable to average deposits 93.81 % 92.12 % 87.99 % 87.82 % 89.68 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 15.42 % 15.17 % 15.39 % 15.27 % 13.72 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.11 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable (0.03 )% 0.02 % (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.04 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans receivable 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.28 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable (end of period) (2) 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross non-acquired loans receivable (Non-GAAP) 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.80 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans (2) 120.51 % 129.74 % 123.13 % 129.26 % 153.84 % Nonperforming Assets, excluding purchased credit impaired: Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ - - 20 32 19 Nonaccrual loans 13,167 11,578 11,721 10,501 8,423 Total nonperforming loans 13,167 11,578 11,741 10,533 8,442 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,218 1,335 1,534 1,601 1,726 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,385 12,913 13,275 12,134 10,168 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Acquired loans represent 22.7%, 24.9%, 27.2%, 30.5%, and 33.5%, of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018 , respectively.

Carolina Financial Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months For the Six Months Increase (Decrease) Ended June 30, Ended June 30, Three Six 2019 2018 2019 2018 Months Months Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,804 14,928 30,586 18,912 876 11,674 Wholesale mortgage banking (92 ) 598 298 1,160 (690 ) (862 ) Other (657 ) (568 ) (1,294 ) (1,065 ) (89 ) (229 ) Eliminations 19 8 29 15 11 14 Total net income $ 15,074 14,966 29,619 19,022 108 10,597 For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 Wholesale mortgage banking (92 ) 390 599 555 598 Other (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) (568 ) Eliminations 19 10 (10 ) (8 ) 8 Total net income $ 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 43,781 469 15 (130 ) 44,135 Interest expense 9,303 153 551 (155 ) 9,852 Net interest income (expense) 34,478 316 (536 ) 25 34,283 Provision for loan losses 700 (20 ) - - 680 Noninterest income from external customers 5,299 5,921 11 - 11,231 Intersegment noninterest income 242 - - (242 ) - Noninterest expense 19,020 6,126 332 - 25,478 Intersegment noninterest expense - 240 2 (242 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes 20,299 (109 ) (859 ) 25 19,356 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,495 (17 ) (202 ) 6 4,282 Net income (loss) $ 15,804 (92 ) (657 ) 19 15,074 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 39,060 458 14 (55 ) 39,477 Interest expense 6,066 77 506 (77 ) 6,572 Net interest income (expense) 32,994 381 (492 ) 22 32,905 Provision for loan losses 534 25 - - 559 Noninterest income from external customers 5,570 5,434 23 - 11,027 Intersegment noninterest income 242 9 - (251 ) - Noninterest expense 19,348 4,748 275 - 24,371 Intersegment noninterest expense - 240 2 (242 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes 18,924 811 (746 ) 13 19,002 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,996 213 (178 ) 5 4,036 Net income (loss) $ 14,928 598 (568 ) 8 14,966 Carolina Financial Corporation Segment Information, Continued (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 86,257 859 30 (230 ) 86,916 Interest expense 18,060 281 1,106 (284 ) 19,163 Net interest income (expense) 68,197 578 (1,076 ) 54 67,753 Provision for loan losses 1,400 (20 ) - - 1,380 Noninterest income from external customers 9,855 11,217 31 - 21,103 Intersegment noninterest income 484 18 - (502 ) - Noninterest expense 38,010 10,972 643 - 49,625 Intersegment noninterest expense - 480 4 (484 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes 39,126 381 (1,692 ) 36 37,851 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,540 83 (398 ) 7 8,232 Net income (loss) $ 30,586 298 (1,294 ) 29 29,619 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 76,317 889 27 (79 ) 77,154 Interest expense 11,150 130 968 (130 ) 12,118 Net interest income (expense) 65,167 759 (941 ) 51 65,036 Provision for loan losses 534 25 - - 559 Noninterest income from external customers 10,630 10,358 88 - 21,076 Intersegment noninterest income 483 26 - (509 ) - Noninterest expense 52,278 9,137 554 1 61,970 Intersegment noninterest expense - 480 3 (483 ) - Income (loss) before income taxes 23,468 1,501 (1,410 ) 24 23,583 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,556 341 (345 ) 9 4,561 Net income (loss) $ 18,912 1,160 (1,065 ) 15 19,022 Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 29,308 32,796 765 648 2.61 % 1.98 % Wholesale mortgage banking 189,245 205,569 3,553 3,567 1.88 % 1.74 % Total $ 218,553 238,365 4,318 4,215 1.98 % 1.77 % Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 49,746 64,223 1,324 1,302 2.66 % 2.03 % Wholesale mortgage banking 329,496 386,063 6,412 6,715 1.95 % 1.74 % Total $ 379,242 450,286 7,736 8,017 2.04 % 1.78 %

Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) At the Month Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 616,823 575,990 547,022 567,394 577,568 Interest-bearing demand accounts 561,094 581,424 566,527 579,522 584,719 Savings accounts 184,764 188,725 192,322 190,946 198,571 Money market accounts 437,716 458,575 431,246 453,957 458,558 Total core deposits (Non-GAAP) 1,800,397 1,804,714 1,737,117 1,791,819 1,819,416 Certificates of deposit: Less than $250,000 921,309 923,709 875,749 863,290 788,693 $250,000 or more 84,403 88,647 105,327 104,514 100,689 Total certificates of deposit 1,005,712 1,012,356 981,076 967,804 889,382 Total deposits $ 2,806,109 2,817,070 2,718,193 2,759,623 2,708,798 At the Month Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 605,579 589,150 575,285 564,027 551,784 Less intangible assets (142,570 ) (143,305 ) (144,054 ) (144,817 ) (145,595 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 463,009 445,845 431,231 419,210 406,189 Issued and outstanding shares 22,284,981 22,296,372 22,387,009 22,570,445 22,570,182 Less nonvested restricted stock awards (109,728 ) (111,578 ) (117,966 ) (135,045 ) (137,345 ) Period end dilutive shares 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 Total stockholders' equity $ 605,579 589,150 575,285 564,027 551,784 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 Common book value per share $ 27.31 26.56 25.83 25.14 24.60 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 463,009 445,845 431,231 419,210 406,189 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 22,432,837 Tangible common book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 20.88 20.10 19.36 18.69 18.11 At the Month Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 601,193 644,461 686,401 749,442 813,688 Non-acquired gross loans receivable 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 1,613,533 Total gross loans receivable $ 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 2,427,221 % Acquired 22.68 % 24.88 % 27.19 % 30.50 % 33.52 % Non-acquired loans $ 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 1,613,533 Allowance for loan losses 15,867 15,021 14,463 13,615 12,987 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.80 % Total gross loans receivable $ 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 2,427,221 Allowance for loan losses 15,867 15,021 14,463 13,615 12,987 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.54 %





For the

Three Months Ended For the

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net interest margin - core: Net interest margin-tax equivalent (2) $ 34,661 33,899 35,349 34,298 33,320 68,559 65,891 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (2,226 ) (3,137 ) (5,377 ) Net interest margin - core (3) (Non-GAAP) $ 33,140 32,282 32,066 31,467 31,094 65,422 60,514 Loans receivable interest income - core: Loans receivable interest income $ 36,325 34,813 34,969 33,357 32,497 71,139 60,514 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (2,226 ) (3,137 ) (5,377 ) Loans receivable interest income - core (3) (Non-GAAP) $ 34,804 33,196 31,686 30,526 30,271 68,002 58,577





Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated, continued (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 As Reported: Income before income taxes $ 19,356 18,495 19,425 19,431 19,002 37,851 23,583 Tax expense 4,282 3,950 3,981 4,227 4,036 8,232 4,561 Net Income $ 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 29,619 19,022 Average equity $ 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 589,297 487,532 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 455,270 436,630 425,105 414,205 351,703 446,001 341,148 Average assets 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,402 3,852,336 3,575,708 Average loans receivable 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 2,401,075 2,573,001 2,361,933 Average interest earning assets 3,483,713 3,432,818 3,322,894 3,282,426 3,253,708 3,458,017 3,199,448 Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % 12.03 % 10.05 % 7.80 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % 17.02 % 13.28 % 11.15 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.36 % 12.05 % 11.83 % 11.72 % 11.45 % 12.36 % 11.45 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (2) 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 4.15 % Net interest margin-core (3) (Non-GAAP) 3.82 % 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.80 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.81 % Yield on loans receivable-core (3) (Non-GAAP) 5.35 % 5.31 % 5.18 % 5.04 % 5.06 % 5.33 % 5.00 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 22,191,673 20,961,182 Diluted 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 22,374,534 21,174,936 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.68 0.66 0.69 0.67 0.70 1.33 0.91 Diluted $ 0.67 0.65 0.68 0.66 0.70 1.32 0.90 Operating Earnings and Performance Ratios: Income before income taxes $ 19,356 18,495 19,425 19,431 19,002 37,851 23,583 (Gain)/loss on sale of securities (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 746 (3,135 ) 1,443 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 2,164 1,371 2,222 (628 ) (451 ) 3,535 (1,255 ) Merger related expenses - - - - 506 - 15,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt 31 - - - - 31 - Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 1,300 - - - - 1,300 - Operating earnings before income taxes 20,910 18,672 21,301 19,652 19,803 39,582 38,987 Tax expense (1) 4,653 4,001 4,379 4,279 4,205 8,647 8,168 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 16,257 14,671 16,922 15,373 15,598 30,935 30,819 Average equity $ 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 497,694 589,297 487,532 Less average intangible assets (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (145,991 ) (143,296 ) (146,384 ) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 455,270 436,630 425,105 414,205 351,703 446,001 341,148 Average assets $ 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,627,402 3,852,336 3,575,708 Less average intangible assets (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (145,991 ) (143,296 ) (146,384 ) Average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,735,343 3,682,446 3,556,372 3,518,719 3,481,411 3,709,040 3,429,324 Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.61 % 1.72 % Operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % 12.54 % 10.50 % 12.64 % Operating return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.74 % 1.59 % 1.90 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.67 % 1.80 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % 17.74 % 13.87 % 18.07 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 22,191,673 20,961,182 Diluted 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 22,374,534 21,174,936 Operating earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.73 0.66 0.75 0.68 0.73 1.39 1.47 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.73 0.66 0.75 0.67 0.73 1.38 1.46 (1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items. (2) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.





Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Community Banking Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 30,586 18,912 Wholesale mortgage banking (92 ) 390 599 555 598 298 1,160 Other (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) (568 ) (1,294 ) (1,065 ) Eliminations 19 10 (10 ) (8 ) 8 29 15 Total net income $ 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204 14,966 29,619 19,022 Community banking segment operating earnings: Income before income taxes $ 20,299 18,827 19,424 19,517 18,924 39,126 23,468 Tax expense (1) 4,495 4,046 3,975 4,254 3,996 8,540 4,556 Bank segment net income $ 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 14,928 30,586 18,912 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 21,243,094 22,191,673 20,961,182 Diluted 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 21,454,039 22,374,534 21,174,936 Bank segment earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.71 0.67 0.69 0.67 0.70 1.38 0.90 Diluted $ 0.71 0.66 0.68 0.67 0.70 1.37 0.89 Bank segment income before taxes $ 20,299 18,827 19,424 19,517 18,924 39,126 23,468 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 746 (3,135 ) 1,438 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 2,164 1,371 2,222 (628 ) (451 ) 3,535 (1,207 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 31 - - - - 31 - Merger related expenses - - - - 506 - 15,216 Operating earnings before income taxes 20,553 19,004 21,300 19,738 19,725 39,557 38,915 Tax expense (1) 4,566 4,096 4,371 4,306 4,152 8,662 8,159 Operating bank segment earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 15,987 14,908 16,929 15,432 15,573 30,895 30,756 Operating bank segment earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.72 0.67 0.76 0.68 0.73 1.39 1.47 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.71 0.67 0.75 0.67 0.73 1.38 1.45 (1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.



For More Information, Contact:

William A. Gehman III, EVP and CFO, 843.723.7700



