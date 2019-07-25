Avedro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) (“Avedro”), today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Avedro’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 951-6741 for domestic callers or (409) 216-0623 for international callers, using Conference ID: 7779826. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of Avedro’s website at: www.avedro.com .

About Avedro, Inc.

Avedro is a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro’s proprietary Corneal Remodeling Platform is designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea utilizing corneal cross-linking in minimally invasive and non-invasive outpatient procedures to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. The Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform is comprised of Avedro’s KXL and Mosaic systems, each of which delivers ultraviolet A light, and a suite of proprietary single-use riboflavin drug formulations, which, when applied together to the cornea, induce a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston or Lynn Lewis

Phone: 415-937-5400

investors@avedro.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.