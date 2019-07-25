Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on August 1, 2019. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-888-394-8218 from the United States or 1-323-794-2590 internationally approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 9712194.

A replay will be available through August 15, 2019 at 888-203-1112 in the United States and 719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 9712194.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Corcept’s approved product, Korlym®, was the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. Corcept owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and in the use of cortisol modulators to treat a wide variety of serious disorders.

