Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and more than 645 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com .

CONTACTS

Garrett Edson

ICR

Phone: (214) 838-5145

E-mail: IR@goosehead.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Langston

Goosehead Insurance

Phone: (469) 480-4630

E-mail: PR@goosehead.com



