Secretary Perry Congratulates Recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). The PECASE is the highest honor bestowed by the United States Government to outstanding scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent research careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology.

“Many of this year’s award recipient’s hail from DOE’s 17 National Laboratories, which have proven again to truly be the crown jewels of science and innovation in the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “I am honored to congratulate all of this year’s winners as they continue to embark in careers that will maintain America’s position as a leader in scientific development and advance the breakthrough technologies of tomorrow.”

Established in 1996, the PECASE acknowledges the contributions scientists and engineers have made to the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and to community service as demonstrated by scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy coordinates the PECASE with participating departments and agencies.

Felicia Albert, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Daniel Casey, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Jim Ciston, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Jacklyn Gates, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Richard Kraus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Shiwoo Lee, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

Lin Lin, University of California - Berkeley, Department of Energy

Arthur Pak, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Timothy Silverman, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy

Michael Wagner, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy

Stephanie Law, University of Delaware - Newark, Department of Energy

Vivek Agarwal, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Krzysztof Gofryk, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Christopher Zarzana, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Matthew Dietrich, Argonne National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Henry Hoffmann, University of Chicago, Department of Energy

Julia Shelton, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, Department of Energy

Rebecca Schulman, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Energy

Yen-Jie Lee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy

Tracy Slatyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy

Erik Grumstrup, Montana State University, Department of Energy

Marylesa Howard, Nevada National Security Site, Department of Energy

Salvatore Campione, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

Matthew Gomez, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

Abigail Hunter, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Shea Mosby, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Paul Schmit, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

Irina Tezaur, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

Thomas Hartman, Cornell University, Department of Energy

Kelly Wrighton, Ohio State University - Columbus, Department of Energy

Douglas Kauffman, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

Jordan Musser, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

David Cullen, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Katharine Page, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Justin Stevens, College of William and Mary, Department of Energy

Alvin Cheung, University of Washington, Department of Energy

Kevin Schneider, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Department of Energy

Jonathan Engle, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy

Victor Zavala, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.