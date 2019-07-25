Secretary Perry Congratulates Recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). The PECASE is the highest honor bestowed by the United States Government to outstanding scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent research careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology.
“Many of this year’s award recipient’s hail from DOE’s 17 National Laboratories, which have proven again to truly be the crown jewels of science and innovation in the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “I am honored to congratulate all of this year’s winners as they continue to embark in careers that will maintain America’s position as a leader in scientific development and advance the breakthrough technologies of tomorrow.”
Established in 1996, the PECASE acknowledges the contributions scientists and engineers have made to the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and to community service as demonstrated by scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy coordinates the PECASE with participating departments and agencies.
Felicia Albert, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Daniel Casey, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Jim Ciston, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Jacklyn Gates, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Richard Kraus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Shiwoo Lee, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy
Lin Lin, University of California - Berkeley, Department of Energy
Arthur Pak, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Timothy Silverman, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy
Michael Wagner, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy
Stephanie Law, University of Delaware - Newark, Department of Energy
Vivek Agarwal, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Krzysztof Gofryk, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Christopher Zarzana, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Matthew Dietrich, Argonne National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Henry Hoffmann, University of Chicago, Department of Energy
Julia Shelton, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, Department of Energy
Rebecca Schulman, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Energy
Yen-Jie Lee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy
Tracy Slatyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy
Erik Grumstrup, Montana State University, Department of Energy
Marylesa Howard, Nevada National Security Site, Department of Energy
Salvatore Campione, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy
Matthew Gomez, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy
Abigail Hunter, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Shea Mosby, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Paul Schmit, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy
Irina Tezaur, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy
Thomas Hartman, Cornell University, Department of Energy
Kelly Wrighton, Ohio State University - Columbus, Department of Energy
Douglas Kauffman, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy
Jordan Musser, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy
David Cullen, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Katharine Page, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Justin Stevens, College of William and Mary, Department of Energy
Alvin Cheung, University of Washington, Department of Energy
Kevin Schneider, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Department of Energy
Jonathan Engle, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy
Victor Zavala, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy
