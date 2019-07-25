There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,687 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Perry Congratulates Recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).  The PECASE is the highest honor bestowed by the United States Government to outstanding scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent research careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology. 

“Many of this year’s award recipient’s hail from DOE’s 17 National Laboratories, which have proven again to truly be the crown jewels of science and innovation in the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “I am honored to congratulate all of this year’s winners as they continue to embark in careers that will maintain America’s position as a leader in scientific development and advance the breakthrough technologies of tomorrow.”

Established in 1996, the PECASE acknowledges the contributions scientists and engineers have made to the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and to community service as demonstrated by scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach.  The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy coordinates the PECASE with participating departments and agencies. 

  • Felicia Albert, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Daniel Casey, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Jim Ciston, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Jacklyn Gates, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Richard Kraus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Shiwoo Lee, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Lin Lin, University of California - Berkeley, Department of Energy

  • Arthur Pak, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Timothy Silverman, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Michael Wagner, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Stephanie Law, University of Delaware - Newark, Department of Energy

  • Vivek Agarwal, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Krzysztof Gofryk, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Christopher Zarzana, Idaho National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Matthew Dietrich, Argonne National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Henry Hoffmann, University of Chicago, Department of Energy

  • Julia Shelton, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign, Department of Energy

  • Rebecca Schulman, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Energy

  • Yen-Jie Lee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy

  • Tracy Slatyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Energy

  • Erik Grumstrup, Montana State University, Department of Energy

  • Marylesa Howard, Nevada National Security Site, Department of Energy

  • Salvatore Campione, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

  • Matthew Gomez, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

  • Abigail Hunter, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Shea Mosby, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Paul Schmit, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

  • Irina Tezaur, Sandia National Laboratories, Department of Energy

  • Thomas Hartman, Cornell University, Department of Energy

  • Kelly Wrighton, Ohio State University - Columbus, Department of Energy

  • Douglas Kauffman, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Jordan Musser, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • David Cullen, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Katharine Page, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Justin Stevens, College of William and Mary, Department of Energy

  • Alvin Cheung, University of Washington, Department of Energy

  • Kevin Schneider, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Department of Energy

  • Jonathan Engle, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy

  • Victor Zavala, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Department of Energy

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.