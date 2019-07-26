PERFORMING AND RECORDING ARTIST JOHN O'BRIEN RELEASES A BILINGUAL DUET, "EN TU TIEMPO" DESCRIBING CONFLICTED LOVE

What to do when having an extramarital affair because of loneliness in a long relationship, but then falling in love with the other person?

SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, US, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A moving love song from performing and recording artist John O'Brien 's new album “The Love You Need” has been re-recorded to create a beautiful bilingual Spanish and English male-female duet. John has teamed up with well-known Los Angeles-based female vocalist “Primose” to take his popular song to a new level. Primrose's Spanish vocals bring a new depth and breadth to the previously released “Leaving In Your Own Time” which has been streamed thousands of times on various online streaming platforms.Written by the popular singer-songwriter John O’Brien, the song is a heartfelt conversation between two people of different cultures, Latin and English, who are having an extramarital affair and realize that they have fallen deeply in love. The lyric reflects their personal struggles to decide what they should do--stay with their partners or leave and go away together forever. They know they are not satisfied in their stable current relationships and know that their feelings of love for each other have taken over all the emotional energy that they have. In that conversation they are each deciding “in their own time” – “En Tu Tiempo” what to do.The song was released today on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer among many others.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.