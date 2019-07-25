Statement of the Secretary-General on the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia

By Secretary-General

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, a pivotal figure in the history of Tunisia and the country’s independence. In recent years, he was instrumental in successfully steering the country through its historic and peaceful transition to democracy.

President Essebsi will be remembered for his bold determination to uphold democratic rule in Tunisia and to respect and promote the rights of its citizens, including his strong advocacy for women’s rights and equality. President Essebsi was a Tunisian pioneer, an Arab and African trailblazer, and a global leader.

I convey the deepest condolences of the United Nations to the family of President Essebsi and to the people and Government of Tunisia.



