Hoyer Statement on Agreement Between California and Four Automakers on Fuel Economy Standards

“Today, we saw an example of industry and government working together to address the challenges of climate change in a way that also yields opportunities for American consumers, workers, and businesses. California’s agreement with several auto companies is a major step forward that will help create good jobs, reduce carbon pollution, and save consumers money at the pump. I strongly encourage other auto companies that are not yet part of this agreement to join it.

“With strong leadership, California is demonstrating how the federal government ought to bring stakeholders together to meet the challenge of climate change in a way that promotes certainty for businesses and workers and helps us protect the environment and public health. I hope the Trump Administration can learn from this example and follow it.”