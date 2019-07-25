CB Technologies Named Top 5 Women-Owned Business in Orange County

Per the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ)

CB Technologies, Inc. (CBT), a woman-owned domain expert integrator (DEI), today announced they’ve broken into the top 5 largest women-owned businesses in Orange County, per the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ).

The 98 companies on this year’s Business Journal List reported total revenue of $4.8 billion, an 8.5% year-over-year increase for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018. The growth trend among women-owned businesses in Orange County is reflected in CBT’s impressive 2018, in which the Company’s revenue grew by 46% YOY.

CBT’s 2018 growth can be attributed to both deepened relationships with existing customers and their return on investment (ROI) in growth areas like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Successful IIoT projects like the Refinery of the Future at Texmark Chemicals have produced impressive ROI and opened the door for CBT as a go-to DEI with a number of major OEMs.

At Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Discover in June, CBT was named an inaugural member of HPE’s Channel to Edge Institute (CEI) which will focus on real-world intelligent edge, IoT and operational technology (OT) solution scenarios with concrete examples of the ROI for the customer and profitability for partners. Leading industrial innovation company PTC has also nominated CBT to be part of their “Preferred Augmented Reality (AR) Program.” CBT is one of only 3 US partners nominated and will become a PTC Platinum AR Partner after completing additional certifications and training.

This says nothing for the expansion of CBT’s traditional business with long-term top clients like Ford Motor Company and The Boeing Company. The engine of CBT’s success in this arena has always been their impeccable customer service. Director of Client Services, Andy Anderson, reports that the company maintained a 99.74% error free quoting process, achieved a 99.61% order accuracy rating, and received a 99.74% positive customer feedback rating over the last 12 months. Resulting customer satisfaction is clearly reflected in CBT’s annual numbers, with the annual revenue increase demonstrated above.

“We are delighted to move up to #5 in the OCBJ’s Women-Owned Businesses list this year,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder & CEO at CBT. “I’m exceptionally proud of our team and our success, but more importantly I’m thrilled to see the advancement of women-owned businesses across the board. Women entrepreneurs are having a profound impact on the US economy and it’s exciting to see Orange County leading the way.”

The OCBJ’s full Woman-Owned Businesses List was published as part of their lists for the week of July 8, 2019.

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

