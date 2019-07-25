Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss the financial results at 4:30 p.m. EDT on July 31, 2019. The dial-in number for the earnings call is 800-347-6311. For international access, the dial-in number is 323-994-2131. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register for the teleconference webcast and download any necessary software. A replay of the call will be available from July 31, 2019, through August 31, 2019. To access the telephone replay, participants should dial (844) 512-2921. To access the telephone replay internationally, participants should dial 412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 8758320.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com, and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Company Contact:

Deborah Merrill

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 232-5200 x6620

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Investors:

Media:

Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235

Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208 / DLAPR@icrinc.com



