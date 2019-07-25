Clearwater Community Volunteers Donate Over 200 Backpacks to Foster Families

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 18th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) donated 240 backpacks to foster children. The backpacks will be filled with supplies and distributed on July 27th to children served by foster parent associations such as PCFAPA and the Children’s Home Network. The Back-to-School Bash will start at 4pm with activities such as face painting, pony rides, petting zoo and a bouncy house prior to the backpack distribution.



Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers said, “CCV exists to help children and to provide hope for their future. So when we found out about the Back to School Bash for foster children, we knew what we had to do – we voted unanimously to buy the backpacks and hundreds of notebooks. It’s our hope that every child has the basics that they need to help them get a good education.”

Over the course of 27 years, the Clearwater Community Volunteers have, through large scale community events like Winter Wonderland, served thousands of children in Pinellas County by providing toys, food and a safe, fun-filled environment for them.

“The Guardian Ad Litem Foundation Tampa Bay found that in Hillsborough County alone, over 3500 neglected, abused, and abandoned children have been removed from their homes and placed in the dependency court system.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Working hand-in-hand with foster parent associations helps give every child an edge in today’s hectic world so they too can ‘make it’ as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’”

Families seeking to receive a backpack with supplies can RSVP by contacting the CCV Center directly. To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or to donate to the Centers Back to School Drive please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c13db8db-7a32-43e3-b369-f05251ab94db

CCV Back-to-School Donation Last year the Clearwater Community Volunteers donated school supplies and stuffed backpacks to be given away to low income families in Tampa. This year they upped the ante and donated 240 backpacks with school supplies, for their July 27th Back to School Bash.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.