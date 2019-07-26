KATMAC PRODUCTIONS AND SHUBA FORM PARTNERSHIP FOR TWO EXCITING TV SERIES

Something New is in the Air.

We are blessed to be working with Shuba on two innovative projects. She's an amazing artist with a big heart! Her creative talents and expertise will be instrumental in bringing the series to life.” — Kat McFarlin

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KATMAC Productions and Shuba have formed a new partnership and are currently developing two outside the box television series ideal for Prime Cable, Network or Netflix. One series, “When Darkness Comes” is an unusual drama designed to fully immerse viewers into a glamorous lifestyle where anything can and does happen. Expect the unexpected! It’s a place filled with music, love, and intrigue, and developed with a broad demographic in mind. The second is a contemporary comedy series that colors outside the lines focusing on the demographics in the 13-35-year-old range. It explores vibrant characters in their relationships, music, love, work and play.About KATMAC Productions:KATMAC Productions specializes in creating courageous and compelling content for features, television and for new media with a contemporary, creative mindset.About Shuba:Shuba is an award-winning singer and prolific songwriter as well as an actress. Moreover, she works as a creative executive and producer developing electrifying new content.For more information on the series, Shuba or KATMAC please contact:Kat McFarlinKatMac Productions402.382.0045katmacproductions@gmail.comShuba:Website: http://shuba-music.com ###



