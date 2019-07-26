KATMAC PRODUCTIONS AND SHUBA FORM PARTNERSHIP FOR TWO EXCITING TV SERIES
Something New is in the Air.
About KATMAC Productions:
KATMAC Productions specializes in creating courageous and compelling content for features, television and for new media with a contemporary, creative mindset.
About Shuba:
Shuba is an award-winning singer and prolific songwriter as well as an actress. Moreover, she works as a creative executive and producer developing electrifying new content.
For more information on the series, Shuba or KATMAC please contact:
Kat McFarlin
KatMac Productions
402.382.0045
katmacproductions@gmail.com
Shuba:
Website: http://shuba-music.com
###
Kat McFarlin
KatMac Productions
+1 402-382-0045
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.