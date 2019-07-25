Canadian Banc Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.canadianbanc.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.canadianbanc.com.



