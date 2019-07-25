Eko Launches ‘Eko Home,' a Cardiac Remote Monitoring Application Enabling Powerful Drug-Data Combinations to Enhance Clinical Studies and Pharmaceutical Trials

Currently being used in a study by Mayo Clinic, Eko Home enhances outpatient cardiac data collection and demonstrates real world efficacy

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a Silicon Valley-based digital health company applying machine learning in the fight against heart disease, today announced Eko Home, a first-of-its-kind service that enables precise remote monitoring of cardiac function using ECG and heart sounds. Eko Home can be used to create drug-data combinations to demonstrate real-world efficacy for pharma trials, while simultaneously allowing clinicians to collect high quality data while outside of the clinical environment.

The Eko Home application is currently being used in an active Mayo Clinic study . The purpose of the study is to evaluate different strategies of cardiovascular therapy with carvedilol aiming to reduce the incidence of heart function declines and heart failure in at-risk breast cancer patients while on trastuzumab therapy.

“Eko Home provides a critical monitoring and data collection component for clinical studies leveraging the power of machine learning to improve all types of clinical analysis,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO of Eko. “This valuable insight offers researchers and healthcare professionals reliable cardiac data to make better judgements, recommendations, or adjustments to their research.”

The Future of Drug Trials

The future of drug trials includes better data and continuous monitoring, according to a recent Harvard Business Review article. Per the authors, digital technologies “can revolutionize the antiquated process of developing new drug therapies and can vastly improve how we collect, measure, and assess health data so that we can offer new treatments to patients without wasting valuable time and limited resources.” This is exactly what Eko Home offers to researchers, providing precise monitoring for home cardiac patients using ECG and heart sounds, as well as other biometric data.

Eko expects to offer the drug-data combinations with other life science partners by the end of the year with additional plans to offer its SDK to hospitals and healthcare providers that wish to build the platform directly into their applications.

For more information about Eko and its products visit https://ekohealth.com/ .

About Eko

Eko provides software, devices, and analysis algorithms for in-clinic heart disease screening, telemedicine, and monitoring patients at home. Its products are used by more than 25,000 clinicians treating tens of millions of patients around the world, and its most recent product, the Eko DUO, was named a 2019 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Finalist . The company has FDA and European clearance for some of its existing products and is pursuing FDA clearance for its algorithm. Eko is supported by investments from ARTIS Ventures, DigiTx Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information about Eko, please visit ekohealth.com . For more information on partnership inquiries, please email: contact@ekohealth.com

Disclosures:

Eko’s products are intended to be used by, or with, the prescription of a healthcare professional.

####

Attachment

Susie Hayne Lyman Agency susie@lymanagency.com

Eko Home Eko Home is a first-of-its-kind service that enables precise remote monitoring of cardiac function using ECG and heart sounds.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.