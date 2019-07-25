There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,683 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Mesaba Bancshares, Inc. and First National Financial Services, Inc.

July 25, 2019

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Mesaba Bancshares, Inc., Grand Rapids, Minnesota Written Agreement dated August 3, 2011 Terminated July 19, 2019

First National Financial Services, Inc., Elk River, Minnesota Written Agreement dated April 12, 2010 Terminated July 19, 2019

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

