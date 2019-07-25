Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Mesaba Bancshares, Inc. and First National Financial Services, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Mesaba Bancshares, Inc., Grand Rapids, Minnesota Written Agreement dated August 3, 2011 Terminated July 19, 2019

First National Financial Services, Inc., Elk River, Minnesota Written Agreement dated April 12, 2010 Terminated July 19, 2019

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

