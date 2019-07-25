The Trailer Park Boys and Coney Island Saucery Are Fired Up to Announce the Launch of Their Tasty Hot Sauce

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia & BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trailer Park Boys and Coney Island Saucery have joined forces to release a delicious hot sauce that will bring a thrill ride to your mouth. Trailer Park Boys Deeecent Hot Sauce is a Louisiana style, garlic flavored hot sauce with a silky texture and the right amount of heat. Made with fresh all natural ingredients, created by hot sauce fans for hot sauce fans.



The residents of Sunnyvale Trailer Park are buds with Tod and Aaron from Coney Island Saucery. The Boys needed something tasty to perk up their uninspired meals of pepperoni sticks and Randy's dirty ol blue jay burgers. Thus was bornt Trailer Park Boys Deeecent… Hot Sauce, a sauce specifically created by Coney Island Saucery for the refined tastes of TPB fans everywhere.

“We are very f***ing excited to have our own hot sauce coming from the Coney Island Saucery. It’s the decentest, most scrumpdilly sauce you’ll ever drive into your liquor soaked tongue cave.”

-Ricky, Julian & Bubbles

ConeyIslandSaucery.com goes live at noon today. Be the FIRST to get your hands on the FIRST BATCH of Trailer Park Boys Deeecent… Hot Sauce. Limited Numbered Bottles. Single run original label art. Every pre-order gets a chance to win 1 of 24 signed bottles by Ricky, Julian and Bubbles





Aaron Max Epstein, founder of Hot Sauce Willie’s and co-owner of CIS, has extensive knowledge and experience in the Hot Sauce world. Hot Sauce Willie’s distributed over 400 Hot Sauces, BBQ sauces, Rubs and other spicy products to over 110 countries. Aaron is a chef and has been a judge for multiple food competitions such as the Screaming MIMI Awards at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo; Margarita Mix down at the NJ Taco Festival; and has competed at the Bloody Mary Mix-down in Staten Island. He also travels to food festivals including The Fiery Food Fest in Albuquerque, Zest Fest in Dallas, Taco Fest in Houston, Weekend of Fire in Ohio, and Saborea in Puerto Rico to search out new and exciting products. Aaron has a passion for all things spicy and in his spare time enjoys cooking for his family using his 2 personal smokers to create and test different flavors on a regular basis.

Press contact :

Sheila@coneyislandsaucery.com

Aaron@coneyislandsaucery.com





