Veritas Names Carahsoft 2019 Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year

Company Recognized for Driving Public Sector Business Success

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named the 2019 Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Veritas Technologies , a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage. Carahsoft received this award at the 2019 Veritas Sales Kickoff.



"With this award, we recognize and congratulate Carahsoft's performance and achievements as a Veritas Public Sector distribution partner this past year and look forward to continuing to work together to meet the needs of our joint customers," said Tom Weldon, VP of Channel Sales at Veritas. "The Veritas Partner Awards celebrate our partners' achievements and exemplify how together we deliver industry-leading solutions to enable organizations to protect, locate and recover mission-critical information anytime, anywhere."

Carahsoft has been a Veritas partner since 2004, driving consistent year-over-year growth and functioning as a fundamental component of Veritas’s go-to-market sales strategy. Highlighted initiatives from 2018 include:

Led “Connect With Carahsoft” training series that enabled over 40 national and regional reseller partner companies to implement and deliver Veritas solutions

Added Veritas solutions on the CDM APL and made available for customer purchase using CDM funding

Led Veritas’ FITARA Category Management Strategy with GSA for multi-agency volume purchasing

Addition of Veritas NetBackup to the AWS Commercial Cloud Services (C2S) Marketplace

“It’s encouraging for our team to receive this recognition for supporting Veritas’s public sector business,” said Bryan Jenkins, Director of Sales for the Veritas Team at Carahsoft. “The hard work of our sales and marketing teams, along with our strategic reseller partners, made this success possible, and I am confident that the value we provide to our customers and partners will lead to another great year with Veritas.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Veritas, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.