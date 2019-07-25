Minister of Foreign Affairs receives copy of credentials of Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kingdom of Morocco to Bahrain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, received in his office today at the Ministry’s General Court, Mr. Mustapha Benkhayi, where he received a copy of his credentials as an Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Ambassador Extraordinary of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain, praising the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries, which are constantly developing at all levels. He also noted the joint coordination between the countries towards all Arab, Islamic and international issues, affirming the Kingdom of Bahrain’s keenness to enhance all means of bilateral cooperation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs further wished the Ambassador success in his duties.

For his part, Mr. Mustapha Benkhayi expressed his pleasure to have met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting the solid brotherly relations between the two Kingdoms and their mutual keenness of enhancing joint cooperation. He also wished the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.



