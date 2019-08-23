Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to A Person in Colorado With Mesothelioma to Not Gamble on Lawyers When They Can Have Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Much Better Compensation

"The more information we can document about a person with mesothelioma exposures to asbestos the better the person's financial compensation settlement results-as we'd like to discuss anytime.” — Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to famed mesothelioma lawyer Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. We've seen the Internet ads for 'local mesothelioma lawyer locators' and they are a joke. The best way we know for a person with mesothelioma to get completely shortchanged on their financial compensation is for them to hire a local car accident attorney to try to figure out a mesothelioma complex mesothelioma compensation claim.

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because-one of these remarkable mesothelioma attorneys will come to visit a person with mesothelioma in Colorado in their home for a no obligation discussion about where, how and when they were exposed to asbestos and what a compensation claim with this type of information might be worth.

"As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-the law firm of Karst von Oiste sends one of their top attorneys to interview a person with mesothelioma in the person's home to enlighten people. Many other law firms send out a secretary with a contract. We have endorsed the lawyers at Karst von Oiste because they take better care of their clients." https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Colorado recall how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As they would like to discuss, "The more information we can document about a person with mesothelioma exposures to asbestos the better the person's potential financial compensation settlement results as we'd like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Colorado.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Colorado Cancer Center for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim’s family: http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicalschool/centers/cancercenter/Pages/CancerCenter.aspx.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers for the Department of Defense, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Colorado. https://Colorado. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



