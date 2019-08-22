Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Ohio To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Harder Working Lawyers- Much Better Compensation Results

Factory

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for a discussion about mesothelioma compensation process and for an introduction to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to discuss what will be involved in achieving the best possible compensation settlement results. The group wants to emphasize, "If a person with mesothelioma in Ohio wants the best possible compensation results-they will need hard working lawyers such as Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste." https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you have mesothelioma in Ohio you will need super skilled lawyers who will work their tails off to make certain their clients receive the best possible financial compensation results. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste make house calls--in other words they will travel anywhere in Ohio for a face to face meeting with a person with mesothelioma in the person's home so they can cover all-of the possible bases for potential compensation.

"If a person with mesothelioma in Ohio wants the best possible financial compensation-they will need hard working attorneys who know what they are doing as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation in Ohio the law firm of Karst von Oiste knows what they are doing." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Bellaire, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio: https://my. clevelandcli nic.org/services/ cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



