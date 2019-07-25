There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,682 in the last 365 days.

Clarkston Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Q2 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSTON, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkston Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (OTCBB:CKFC), the holding company for Clarkston State Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $620,000 or $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $613,000 or $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

J. Grant Smith, CEO, said, “I am very pleased with the performance during the second quarter. We experienced nice growth in our loan portfolio and profitability continues to be very good. Given the current economic environment we are being very selective with our lending decisions in order to maintain our excellent balance sheet fundamentals. It’s more of the same; excellent expense control, disciplined lending, regulatory capital growth and strong profitability. Our expectation is for our profitability to be very good the remainder of the year.”

Operating Results

The Corporation’s net interest income before provision, increased to $2,045,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1,789,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $256,000 or 14.31% quarter over quarter. The net interest margin of the Bank has increased to 4.00% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 3.81% for June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income decreased during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The Corporation posted $168,000 for the quarter compared to $252,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $84,000 or 33.33%. The decrease is mostly attributable to the lack of gains realized on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense increased, ending the second quarter at $1,427,000 compared to $1,274,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $153,000 or 12.01%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2019, were $221,069,000 compared to $202,446,000 at June 30, 2018, an increase of $18,623,000 or 9.20%. 

Gross loans increased $20,423,000 from $181,763,000 at June 30, 2018, to $202,186,000 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 11.24%. Total deposits increased $7,475,000 or 4.14%, ending at $187,862,000 for June 30, 2019, up from $180,387,000 for June 30, 2018. Total stockholders’ equity increased from $16,441,000 at June 30, 2018 to $19,152,000 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $2,711,000 or 16.49%. 

Asset Quality

There were no non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. There remains one non-performing asset at $706,000 as of the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss decreased to 1.02% of total loans as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.13% for the same period 2018. Management continually monitors the allowance for loan loss to determine its adequacy.

Clarkston State Bank opened in January 1999 and operates two branches in Clarkston and Waterford, Michigan.

Safe Harbor. This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements within the context of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest-rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior and their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Clarkston Financial Corporation – J. Grant Smith, CEO, 248-922-6945.

CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
             
(Dollars, in thousands)            
    (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)
    6/30/2019   12/31/2018   6/30/2018
Assets            
             
Cash and due from banks   $ 7,746     $ 7,422     $ 7,717  
Securities – Available for sale     5,910       6,440       7,133  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     232       232       232  
             
Loans     202,186       192,075       181,763  
Allowance for possible loan losses     (2,064 )     (2,064 )     (2,058 )
Net loans     200,122       190,011       179,705  
             
Banking premises and equipment     3,500       3,581       3,609  
Deferred tax asset     1,899       2,352       2,686  
Other real estate owned     706       706       706  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     956       886       658  
Total assets   $ 221,069     $ 211,630     $ 202,446  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities            
Deposits            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     76,103       80,127       82,558  
Interest-bearing     111,759       98,007       97,829  
Total deposits     187,862       178,134       180,387  
             
Other Liabilities            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     0       0       0  
Other borrowings     13,504       15,056       5,109  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     551       654       510  
Total liabilities     201,917       193,844       186,006  
             
Stockholders' Equity            
Common stock     11,923       11,923       11,923  
Paid-in capital     12,099       12,099       11,804  
Restricted stock - Unearned compensation     (147 )     (197 )     35  
Accumulated deficit     (4,662 )     (5,860 )     (7,108 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (60 )     (179 )     (212 )
             
Total stockholders' equity     19,152       17,786       16,441  
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 221,069     $ 211,630     $ 202,446  


CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
               
(Dollars, in thousands)              
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  6/30/2019   6/30/2018   6/30/2019   6/30/2018
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 2,479   $ 2,001   $ 4,785   $ 3,928  
Interest on investment securities:   34     43     72     85  
Interest on federal funds sold   30     20     51     48  
Total interest income   2,542     2,064     4,908     4,060  
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits   410     211     726     390  
Borrowings   87     63     163     122  
Total interest expense   497     274     889     512  
               
Net Interest Income   2,045     1,789     4,019     3,549  
               
Provision for Possible Loan Losses   0     0     0     0  
               
               
Net Interest Income after provision for possible loan losses   2,045   1,789     4,019   3,549  
               
Noninterest Income              
Loan and deposit service fees   113     119     225     246  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned   0     0     0     0  
Other   56     133     66     144  
Total noninterest income   168     252     291     390  
               
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   766     766     1,583     1,531  
Occupancy   122     119     249     239  
Advertising   69     45     140     89  
Outside processing   157     128     301     274  
Professional fees   149     55     200     105  
FDIC insurance   14     21     35     42  
Defaulted loan expense   6     1     8     (0 )
Other   144     140     273     280  
Total noninterest expense   1,427     1,274     2,789     2,560  
               
Income/(Loss) before income taxes   787     768     1,521     1,379  
               
Income Tax Expense   167     155     323     282  
               
Net Income/(Loss) $ 620   $ 613   $ 1,198   $ 1,097  


CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
             
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter Ended
                                 
    06/30/19
 		  03/31/19
 		  12/31/18
 		  09/30/18
 		  06/30/18
 		 
MARKET DATA            
Book value per share   $5.79   $5.57   $5.37   $5.15   $4.97  
Market value per share   $10.34   $6.81   $7.20   $7.50   $8.01  
Earnings per share - basic & diluted   $0.19   $0.17   $0.19   $0.18   $0.19  
Period end common shares     3,309,156     3,309,156     3,309,156     3,309,156     3,309,156  
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS            
Return on average assets     1.12 %   1.07 %   1.22 %   1.17 %   1.23 %
Return on average equity     10.83 %   10.41 %   11.97 %   11.51 %   12.04 %
Net interest margin     4.00 %   4.01 %   3.96 %   3.90 %   3.81 %
Efficiency ratio     64.46 %   64.97 %   60.93 %   62.02 %   62.39 %
Texas ratio     2.88 %   2.98 %   3.07 %   3.21 %   3.32 %
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY            
Tier 1 Leverage     10.13 %   10.13 %   10.05 %   9.77 %   9.68 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital     10.94 %   10.81 %   10.65 %   10.63 %   10.32 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital     10.94 %   10.81 %   10.65 %   10.63 %   10.32 %
Total Risk Based Capital     11.95 %   11.84 %   11.70 %   11.73 %   11.43 %
Loan to deposit ratio     107.62 %   99.58 %   107.83 %   98.57 %   100.76 %
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Gross loan charge-offs   $0   $0   $0   $0   $0  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   ($0 ) ($1 ) ($3 ) ($3 ) ($4 )
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans     1.02 %   1.06 %   1.07 %   1.13 %   1.13 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.32 %   0.32 %   0.34 %   0.34 %   0.35 %

Primary Logo

