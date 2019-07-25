Clarkston Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Q2 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSTON, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkston Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (OTCBB: CKFC ), the holding company for Clarkston State Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $620,000 or $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $613,000 or $0.19 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.



J. Grant Smith, CEO, said, “I am very pleased with the performance during the second quarter. We experienced nice growth in our loan portfolio and profitability continues to be very good. Given the current economic environment we are being very selective with our lending decisions in order to maintain our excellent balance sheet fundamentals. It’s more of the same; excellent expense control, disciplined lending, regulatory capital growth and strong profitability. Our expectation is for our profitability to be very good the remainder of the year.”

Operating Results

The Corporation’s net interest income before provision, increased to $2,045,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1,789,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $256,000 or 14.31% quarter over quarter. The net interest margin of the Bank has increased to 4.00% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 3.81% for June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income decreased during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The Corporation posted $168,000 for the quarter compared to $252,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $84,000 or 33.33%. The decrease is mostly attributable to the lack of gains realized on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense increased, ending the second quarter at $1,427,000 compared to $1,274,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $153,000 or 12.01%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2019, were $221,069,000 compared to $202,446,000 at June 30, 2018, an increase of $18,623,000 or 9.20%.

Gross loans increased $20,423,000 from $181,763,000 at June 30, 2018, to $202,186,000 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 11.24%. Total deposits increased $7,475,000 or 4.14%, ending at $187,862,000 for June 30, 2019, up from $180,387,000 for June 30, 2018. Total stockholders’ equity increased from $16,441,000 at June 30, 2018 to $19,152,000 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $2,711,000 or 16.49%.

Asset Quality

There were no non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. There remains one non-performing asset at $706,000 as of the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss decreased to 1.02% of total loans as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.13% for the same period 2018. Management continually monitors the allowance for loan loss to determine its adequacy.

Clarkston State Bank opened in January 1999 and operates two branches in Clarkston and Waterford, Michigan.

Safe Harbor. This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements within the context of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest-rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior and their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Clarkston Financial Corporation – J. Grant Smith, CEO, 248-922-6945.

CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars, in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 6/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,746 $ 7,422 $ 7,717 Securities – Available for sale 5,910 6,440 7,133 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 232 232 232 Loans 202,186 192,075 181,763 Allowance for possible loan losses (2,064 ) (2,064 ) (2,058 ) Net loans 200,122 190,011 179,705 Banking premises and equipment 3,500 3,581 3,609 Deferred tax asset 1,899 2,352 2,686 Other real estate owned 706 706 706 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 956 886 658 Total assets $ 221,069 $ 211,630 $ 202,446 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 76,103 80,127 82,558 Interest-bearing 111,759 98,007 97,829 Total deposits 187,862 178,134 180,387 Other Liabilities Federal Home Loan Bank advances 0 0 0 Other borrowings 13,504 15,056 5,109 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 551 654 510 Total liabilities 201,917 193,844 186,006 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 11,923 11,923 11,923 Paid-in capital 12,099 12,099 11,804 Restricted stock - Unearned compensation (147 ) (197 ) 35 Accumulated deficit (4,662 ) (5,860 ) (7,108 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (60 ) (179 ) (212 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,152 17,786 16,441 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 221,069 $ 211,630 $ 202,446





CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars, in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,479 $ 2,001 $ 4,785 $ 3,928 Interest on investment securities: 34 43 72 85 Interest on federal funds sold 30 20 51 48 Total interest income 2,542 2,064 4,908 4,060 Interest Expense Deposits 410 211 726 390 Borrowings 87 63 163 122 Total interest expense 497 274 889 512 Net Interest Income 2,045 1,789 4,019 3,549 Provision for Possible Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 Net Interest Income after provision for possible loan losses 2,045 1,789 4,019 3,549 Noninterest Income Loan and deposit service fees 113 119 225 246 Loss on sale of other real estate owned 0 0 0 0 Other 56 133 66 144 Total noninterest income 168 252 291 390 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 766 766 1,583 1,531 Occupancy 122 119 249 239 Advertising 69 45 140 89 Outside processing 157 128 301 274 Professional fees 149 55 200 105 FDIC insurance 14 21 35 42 Defaulted loan expense 6 1 8 (0 ) Other 144 140 273 280 Total noninterest expense 1,427 1,274 2,789 2,560 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 787 768 1,521 1,379 Income Tax Expense 167 155 323 282 Net Income/(Loss) $ 620 $ 613 $ 1,198 $ 1,097





CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 06/30/19

03/31/19

12/31/18

09/30/18

06/30/18

MARKET DATA Book value per share $5.79 $5.57 $5.37 $5.15 $4.97 Market value per share $10.34 $6.81 $7.20 $7.50 $8.01 Earnings per share - basic & diluted $0.19 $0.17 $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 Period end common shares 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.07 % 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 10.83 % 10.41 % 11.97 % 11.51 % 12.04 % Net interest margin 4.00 % 4.01 % 3.96 % 3.90 % 3.81 % Efficiency ratio 64.46 % 64.97 % 60.93 % 62.02 % 62.39 % Texas ratio 2.88 % 2.98 % 3.07 % 3.21 % 3.32 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tier 1 Leverage 10.13 % 10.13 % 10.05 % 9.77 % 9.68 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 10.94 % 10.81 % 10.65 % 10.63 % 10.32 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 10.94 % 10.81 % 10.65 % 10.63 % 10.32 % Total Risk Based Capital 11.95 % 11.84 % 11.70 % 11.73 % 11.43 % Loan to deposit ratio 107.62 % 99.58 % 107.83 % 98.57 % 100.76 % ASSET QUALITY Gross loan charge-offs $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ($0 ) ($1 ) ($3 ) ($3 ) ($4 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 1.13 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.35 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.