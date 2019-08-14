Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Katy TX Welcomes Maria Galiotos as Realtor Buyer Specialist

Maria's years of real estate experience in buyer representation will serve those families well that look to us for guidance in the real estate purchase process.

KATY / GREATER HOUSTON AREA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Evans , Broker-Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty writes: “I’ve known Maria for a number of years and have always been impressed with her work ethic, integrity and professionalism. Her core values are aligned with the company vision, and we are excited to have her join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as a Buyer Specialist. Maria Galiotos writes: “Being a professional whose primary focus is to help my clients succeed with their real estate purchases and relevant goals, I came to the conclusion that Gary Evans of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's mission is perfectly aligned with my career values and professional growth; therefore, I found the company to be a perfect fit for me”.“I have a passion for real estate, traveling and my family. I have a beautiful family and love spending time with them when I’m not helping my clients. I know the importance of family and love being a part of my client’s journey of finding a house and making a home! I look forward to giving you personalized service and creating personal relationships and providing you with a memorable real estate experience!”About Maria Galiotos: With over 25 years in sales, customer service, marketing and public relations Maria provided exceptional client service. Having spent many years in the service industry she holds a steadfast commitment to quality and client satisfaction. Maria’s approach is simple and effective - getting to know YOU, her client. Maria says, “Finding the perfect home starts with listening to your client’s needs and then going above and beyond the business transaction to provide service that lasts a lifetime.”



