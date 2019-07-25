Secure Technology Alliance Announces 2020 Payments Summit Details and Speaking, Sponsorship Opportunities

Conference returns to Salt Lake City this February in conjunction with the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced the 2020 Payments Summit , the only payments event providing practical, actionable guidance that can be used to develop strategies for implementing trending or new payments technologies.



The Payments Summit, which will be co-located with the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting, will be held in Salt Lake City, February 24-27, 2020. Registration and discounts are available until February 1, 2020. For more details and to register, visit https://www.stapayments.com/ .

“This event brings together the leading payment professionals and disruptors from the Secure Technology Alliance and U.S. Payments Forum communities to assess and discuss the most relevant topics across the payments landscape,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “With their collective insight on the latest innovations shaping the industry, there’s no better place for industry professionals to learn and be one step ahead of business opportunities. This year will focus on major industry disruptions, including EMV payments, contactless and mobile payments for transit, technologies addressing card-not-present fraud, and FinTech.”

The event will feature over 100 industry-leading speakers who will provide attendees with a clear understanding of what is ahead for payments and what is currently transforming the payments space. Attendees can expect to leave with more insight on all technologies and trends in payments, including:

EMV, mobile and digital payments

Secure remote payment strategies

Person-to-person payments

Digital identity in payments

Faster payments

Transportation payments, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and mobile transport ticketing

Payments devices: cards and terminals, mobile, IoT, wearables and connected cars

FinTech payment technologies, blockchain and digital currencies

Payments professionals such as financial institution payment leaders, retailers, FinTech disruptors, payment solution providers, mobile payment providers, payment networks, fraud experts and transit payment professionals are encouraged to attend.

Submit to be One of 100 Select Expert Speakers

The Secure Technology Alliance is now accepting speaking submissions on the use of payments technologies and payments solutions for EMV, mobile and digital payments, transportation payments, payment devices and more. Submissions will be accepted through October 1, 2019. For information on becoming a speaker, visit https://www.stapayments.com/call-for-speakers/ .

Sponsor and Exhibit to Leading Payment Decision Makers

Companies in the payments industry are invited to showcase their products and services to a comprehensive gathering of payments professionals. For sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities contact Shelbey Votapek at svotapek@securetechalliance.org , or 800-556-6828.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

