BSH Home Appliances Corporation Brands Thermador and Bosch Named David Weekley Homes “Partners of Choice” for Fifth Consecutive Year

BSH Home Appliances Corporation brands Thermador and Bosch remain the only appliance brands to receive a David Weekley Homes “Partners of Choice Award”

Thermador and Bosch received an A ranking for quality from the largest privately-held home builder in the nation

The annual awards are based on evaluations provided by 1,000 David Weekley Homes team members

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation is proud to announce that David Weekley Homes, the largest privately-held home builder in the nation, has again recognized luxury brand Thermador and premium brand Bosch home appliances with the nationally acclaimed “Partners of Choice” award. In the 15-year history of the awards, Bosch and Thermador continue to be the only appliance brands to receive an “A” ranking for quality, which they’ve accomplished for five consecutive years. This year, more than 160 companies were evaluated by David Weekley Homes, with the BSH brands being among a small number to receive an award.

“Providing outstanding quality to our builder partners is of the utmost importance to our Thermador and Bosch brands. Being recognized by David Weekley Homes as a Partner of Choice is a great honor and testament to the hard work of our team and our valued dealer partners across the United States, and we are proud to have our products in these homes,” said Bob Eustice, head of builder channel for BSH Home Appliances.

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held home builder, established the “Partners of Choice” award to recognize suppliers that provide world-class quality and service to the home builder. The award is based on David Weekley Homes’ quarterly National Trading Partner Survey, which is comprised of 12 questions that allow approximately 1,000 David Weekley Homes team members from all points of contact to rate areas of supplier performance on a 1-to-10 scale. Measuring access, communication, timelines, reliability, follow-through, confidence levels and other areas that affect the business relationship, the survey provides trading partners with valuable feedback and the opportunity to review and improve channel alignment and performance.

“At David Weekley Homes, we set the highest of expectations for our team members and our national trading partners,” said John Schiegg, director of supply chain services for David Weekley Homes. “BSH Home Appliances, through the Thermador and Bosch brands, continues to demonstrate world-class excellence and embrace our goal of providing a world-class building experience for our customers.”

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and La Follette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oakridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com .

Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com



