Eastbridge’s latest report examines current enrollment practices and future trends in the voluntary/worksite market

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone knows enrollment can make or break a voluntary case. If the employer doesn’t “buy-in” to the process on the front-end, or the enrollment does not achieve good participation and retention, the time and effort taken to sell the case is potentially wasted. But, today, with brokers, employers and employees demanding more and varied options for enrollment and education, and with technology companies wielding more influence and options, carriers must be open to partnering and innovating to meet these ever-changing enrollment demands.

The objective of Eastbridge’s 2019 Enrollment Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is to look at voluntary carriers’ current enrollment services, structure and responsibilities; their development of third-party partnerships and internal technology capabilities; the use and participation rates of various enrollment methods; and current as well as future challenges and trends for voluntary enrollments.

With this information, carriers can enhance or fine-tune their enrollment strategies to better meet the demands of brokers, employers and employees and potentially differentiate their enrollment processes and capabilities from competitors.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

