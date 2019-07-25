There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,680 in the last 365 days.

Naomi Campbell attends The SEED Project Hoop Forum 2019 in Senegal

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/a02e11c18a330db

Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED (www.SEEDproject.org) on July 24, 2019 in Thiès, Senegal.

More pictures are available on Getty Images: http://bit.ly/2YkuGhu

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group - Africa Newsroom.
