Naomi Campbell attends The SEED Project Hoop Forum 2019 in Senegal
The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/a02e11c18a330db
Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED (www.SEEDproject.org) on July 24, 2019 in Thiès, Senegal.
More pictures are available on Getty Images: http://bit.ly/2YkuGhuDistributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group - Africa Newsroom.
