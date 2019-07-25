CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUSK, BOX, PYX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mammoth-energy-services-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Class Period: November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/box-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Box, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Pyxus International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pyxus International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.