Air Springs Market Growth Fortified with the Proliferation of OEMs and Aftermarket Channels, reports Fact.MR Study

The global air springs market is likely to surpass US$ 4 Bn in revenues by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The application of air springs is primarily focused at passenger cars, trailers & trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles, industrial lifts, earthmovers and railways. Over the years, with the proliferation in the count of automobiles and industrial vehicles, the demand for air springs has rocketed to benefit the global market. In order to understand the current and future market standing, Fact.MR has diligently compiled a new research report titled “ Air Springs Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2017 to 2026”, added to its extensive online portal. Readers can actively get to acquire knowledge associated to various market facets like market size (US$ Mn) & volume, Y-o-Y growth, supply chain as well as market dynamics including drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities.

As per research specifics, the global air springs market is likely to surpass US$ 4 Bn in revenues by 2026. Further, on the basis of volume share analysis, over 33,000’000 units of air springs are expected to be sold during the slated forecast period.

Rolling Lobe Expected to Remain the Popular Choice among OEMs

According to Fact.MR report, sales of rolling lobe air springs are expected to showcase higher traction as compared to convolutes (single and multi), and sleeves. This high-end market preference for rolling lobes is attributed to their low weight, small size and ability to knob pressure at 1:1 ratio. Interestingly, the availability of a piston enabling the flexible member to roll beside the piston’s surface has steered the demand for rolling lobe air springs in the past few years.

Asian Market for Auto Components Benefitted by Widening Scope across China and India

It is important to note that, Asia Pacific’s position across the global auto industry is likely to gain significant ground. This particular region has transformed itself into a prime arena for the world’s two most fruitful auto markets – China and India.

It has become quite apparent that Asian economies are among the frontrunners in terms of vehicle production and sales, therefore, equating to supremacy in the global air springs market during the coming years. Moreover, the report highlights that manufacturers should prioritize ASEAN and GCC so as to reinforce their long-term strategic plans.

OEMs and Aftermarket Channels to Record Supreme by 2026

Looking at the overall sales report of air springs, it is observed that the market is evenly spread across OEM and aftermarket channels. However, the former acquired a higher volume and lower revenue share in the year 2017. The current situation in the sales channel is expected to transmute during the assessment period as a result of competitive offerings by aftermarket players. Interestingly, the aftermarket channel is projected to reign supreme, both in terms of value and volume by the end of 2026.

With the conclusion of this research study, readers can actively gain deep insights associated to the competitive scenario. This section talks about the leading manufacturers like BWI Group, Continental AG, Firestone Industrial LLC, Dunloop Systems and Components, Mando Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, Hendrickson LLC, VB AirSuspension, ThyssenKrupp AG and Wabco Holdings Inc., together with their company share analysis and industry structure.

