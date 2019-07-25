EROS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain To Make A Motion for Lead Plaintiff In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International PLC – EROS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that approximately three weeks remain to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of those who acquired Eros International PLC shares (“EROS,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EROS) between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey to recover damages for EROS investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you purchased EROS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Eros International PLC Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) EROS and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in EROS’s public financial disclosures; (ii) because of this scheme, EROS’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (iii) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (iv) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about EROS’s receivables, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 5, 2019, CARE Ratings, India’s second largest credit ratings agency, downgraded EIML’s credit rating to “Default” because of “ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to slowdown in collection from debtors.” On June 6, 2019, EROS issued a press release admitting that EIML was late on two loan interest payments for April and May 2019.

On this news, shares of EROS fell $3.59 or over 49% to close at $3.71 per share on June 6, 2019, damaging investors. The next day, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published an article titled “Eros International: On-The-Ground Research, Employee Interviews, and Private Company Documents Expose Egregious Accounting Irregularities,” explaining the reason for the downgrade of EIML. The article stated, among other things, that “a significant portion of EROS’s receivables don’t exist” and that they have documented “multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables.”

On this news, shares of EROS fell another $.41 or over 11% to close at $3.30 per share on June 7, 2019, damaging investors.

If you purchased EROS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/erosinternationalplc-eros-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-149/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com .

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the class action, you must move the court no later than August 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.