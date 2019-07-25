HRTX CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 11 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. — HRTX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announced that approximately eleven days remain to make a motion to serve as lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron,” “HRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX) on behalf of those who purchased Heron securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, seeks to recover damages for Heron investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its new drug application (“NDA”) for HTX-011, a drug for management of post-operative pain; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 1, 2019, Heron announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA on April 30, 2019 regarding the Company’s NDA for HTX-011. Heron advised investors that “[t]he CRL stated that the FDA is unable to approve the NDA in its present form based on the need for additional CMC and non-clinical information.”

On this news, Heron’s stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 18.13% to close at $17.75 per share on May 1, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Heron class action, you must move the court no later than August 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

