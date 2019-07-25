Beer Processing Market by Brewery Type, Beer Type, Distribution Channel, Price Category, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Processing Market by Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Beer Type (Lager, Ale & stout, Specialty beer, Low alcohol beer), Distribution Channel, Price Category, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beer processing market comprises the brewery equipment and beer markets. The global beer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to reach USD 791.4 billion by 2025. The global brewery equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025.

The growing demand for premium and craft beer, an increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs, and product innovations in the brewery equipment market are factors that further contribute to the growth of the beer processing market. Huge capital investment, high maintenance costs, and rising energy costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the brewery equipment market.

The changing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer, instead of traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages, drive the market for beer, globally. The brewery equipment market has been growing in accordance with the rise in demand and consumption of beer. The other factor responsible for driving the global brewery equipment market is the growing number of microbreweries as well as brew pubs. To meet this growing demand for the latest and energy-efficient equipment, there have been continuous innovations happening in the brewery equipment market, which attract beer manufacturers to switch to new equipment instead of existing ones.

The key players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura SA (Belgium), Della Toffola (Italy), Criveller Group (US), Kasper Schulz (Germany), Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Hypro Group (India), and Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).



The key market players, along with other players, adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment.

The key players in the beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands) Carlsberg (Denmark), Molson Coors (US), Tsingtao Brewery Group (China), Asahi Group (US), Yanjing (China), Kirin (China), and Castel Group (French).



The key market players, along with other players, adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years to meet the growing demand for beer.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Beer Processing Market

4.2 Beer Market, By Price Category, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Billion)

4.3 Beer Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Brewery Equipment Market: Key Countries, 2018

4.5 Brewery Equipment Market, By Brewery Type, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Billion)

4.6 Macrobrewery Equipment Market Subsegments, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.7 Craft Brewery Equipment Market Subsegments, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

4.8 Europe: Brewery Equipment Market, By Brewery Type and Country, 2018

4.9 Asia Pacific: Beer Market, By Country, 2018

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Microbreweries and Brewpubs

5.2.1.2 Continuous Innovations in the Brewery Industry Driving the Demand For Advanced Brewery Equipment

5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Low- Or No-Alcohol, and Organic Beer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Rising Power and Energy Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities in Beer Processing Market

5.2.3.1 Focus on Digitalization and Automation Using Iot and Big Data

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand From Developing Economies Such as China, India, Vietnam, and South America

5.2.4 Challenges in Beer Processing Market

5.2.4.1 Competition From Craft Brewers and Top Players Offering Beer at A Low Cost

5.2.4.2 Competition From Other Beverages Offering Health Benefits

5.2.4.3 Competition From Other Substitutes of Alcoholic Beverages

6 Global Beer Market, By Beer Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lager

6.3 Specialty Beer

6.4 Ale and Stout

6.5 Low Alcohol Beer

7 Global Beer Market, By Price Category

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mainstream

7.3 Discount

7.4 Premium

7.5 Super-Premium

8 Global Beer Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels

8.3 On-Trade/On-Premise Channels

9 Global Brewery Equipment Market, By Brewery Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Macrobrewery

9.2.1 Presence of Large Beer Manufacturers and Their Expansion Plans Drive the Demand For Macrobrewery Equipment

9.3 Craft Brewery

9.3.1 Microbrewery

9.3.1.1 Rise in Demand For Handcrafted Beer to Drive the Microbrewery Equipment

9.3.2 Brewpub

9.3.2.1 Change in Socio-Cultural Dynamics to Enhance the Brewpub Equipment Market

9.3.3 Others

9.3.3.1 Regional and Farm Breweries to Contribute to the Share of Craft Brewery Equipment Market

10 Global Brewery Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Macrobrewery Equipment

10.2.1 Milling Equipment

10.2.2 Brewhouse

10.2.2.1 Mash Kettle

10.2.2.2 Lauter Tun

10.2.2.3 Wort Kettle

10.2.2.4 Whirlpooler

10.2.2.5 Steam Generator

10.2.2.6 Others

10.2.3 Cooling Equipment

10.2.4 Fermentation Equipment

10.2.4.1 Yeast Management System

10.2.5 Filtration & Filling Equipment

10.2.6 Others

10.2.6.1 Cleaning System

10.2.6.2 Spent Grain Silos

10.2.6.3 Generators

10.2.6.4 Bright Beer Tanks

10.2.6.5 Compressors

10.2.6.6 Pipes

10.3 Craft Brewery Equipment

10.3.1 Mashing Equipment

10.3.2 Fermentation Equipment

10.3.3 Cooling Equipment

10.3.4 Storage Equipment

10.3.5 Compressors

10.3.6 Others

11 Global Beer Processing Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Brewery Equipment Market



Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones Group

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)

Paul Mueller

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.

Beer Market



Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv (BUD)

Heineken

Carlsberg Group

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)

Asahi Group Holdings

Tsingtao Brewery Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w84cz0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Beer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.