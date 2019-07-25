ClearSlide Enables Marketing and Sales Teams with New Insights, Intelligent Search, and Boosted Productivity

With significant investment into Artificial Intelligence, ClearSlide’s Summer 2019 release offers new innovations to help businesses unlock new possibilities for growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearSlide announces its Summer 2019 update offering AI-powered search, deep analytics, and time-saving automation capabilities to create meaningful connections with customers that drive business success. Combining content management, robust analytics, and automation tools, ClearSlide® delivers a unified experience to help sales and marketing teams effectively engage buyers and deliver outstanding customer experiences.



“ClearSlide offers new intelligence to let you know if you’re connecting with customers and gives you the insight you need to build stronger, more personal relationships,” says Sergey Medved, Director of Product, ClearSlide. “This marks our latest major release in a series of updates designed to enable your sales and marketing teams to reach new levels of productivity, efficiency, and success.”

With extensive updates including expanded buyer engagement data and enhanced content recommendation capabilities, the Summer 2019 release enables teams to act on opportunities quicker and engage contacts effectively.

Locate the right content when you need it with new IntelliSearch, powered by Artificial Intelligence

Going beyond the traditional search of tags and file names, IntelliSearch scans content titles, tags, text, and even slide notes for a full picture of available, relevant resources. Reducing time spent sifting through documents, IntelliSearch pulls up PDFs, email templates, and PowerPoint slides in a matter of seconds.

Customize the buyer journey with tailored content

The enhanced Content Recommendation Engine suggests the right content at the right time to ensure a more meaningful, tailored buyer experience.

Maximize your meetings with expanded insights

Providing a cleaner, more modern interface, the redesigned Meeting Recap displays data in a visual way to help you quickly glean critical buyer engagement insights. Schedule and send follow up emails with meeting content in just a few clicks. Revisit calls with embedded recording playback to better prepare for future meetings.

Build deeper connections more efficiently with drip campaigns

Increase productivity with automated nurtures sent at time intervals you define. Use ClearSlide Campaigns to proactively build connections while also focusing your time on prospects that are actively engaged in your outreach efforts.

Save time with Single Click Screenshare

ClearSlide has always provided a download-free instant meeting experience for hosts and viewers. Now the platform goes a step further by removing the need to install a browser extension if you also want to share your screen.

Organize your content library quicker than ever before

Efficiently make changes to your resource library with new Mass Content Management for Admins. Ensure the most up-to-date content is accessible and lock, assign, tag, archive, and change permissions on documents en masse.

ClearSlide easily integrates with the business apps you rely on, including SalesForce, Google, Outlook, Slack, and Microsoft Dynamics.

About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform powered by AI that delivers engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools. A leader in buyer engagement, ClearSlide informs and facilitates every stage of the sales process by making it seamless to discover the best content and communicate it effectively while gaining critical and meaningful insight into how customers engage. ClearSlide helps the world’s most recognizable brands create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count – whether it’s in person, on the phone, or through email. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. To learn more, please visit www.clearslide.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. ClearSlide and the ClearSlide logo are registered trademarks of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

