Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company expects to release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of the market.



Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:

Conference Call: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)



The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 13, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com .

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.