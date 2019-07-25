Global Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market by Platform Type, by Product Type, by Hose Type, by Tube Type, by Pressure Type, by Application Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry will continue to witness promising growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2024.



The Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market: Highlights



Hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry serve the purpose of a conduit through which fluid is conveyed. Tubes are used in stationary application; where long and relatively straight runs are possible. They are widely used in the aerospace industry for fuel, oil, coolant, oxygen, instrument, and hydraulic lines.



Similarly, hoses are used to connect moving parts with stationary parts, where they are subject to considerable vibration or where a great amount of flexibility is required. In the aerospace industry, tubes are usually rigid fluid lines made of materials, such as stainless steel, Inconel, titanium, copper, and aluminum. On the other hand, hoses are flexible fluid lines usually made of rubber (EPDM, neoprene, etc.) and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).



Several factors are directly or indirectly bolstering the demand for hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry in which some of the major ones are organic growth of the aircraft industry and increasing demands for lightweight and durable fluid conveyance systems.



Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 42,730 commercial and regional aircraft worth of US$ 6.3 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and Europe would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 62.5% of the total aircraft deliveries during 2018-2037. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for the aircraft. This factor will create sustainable demand for hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry.



Another factor adding flavor to the market dynamics is the gradual consolidation. Major players are acquiring small players to tap the potential of this highly growing market. Some of the prominent mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Polimer Kauuk Sanayi ve Pazarlama A.S., a Turkish manufacturer of hydraulic and industrial hose, by Eaton Corporation; acquisition of Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace Corporation by Ametek, Inc., and acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran S.A.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Analysis - By Platform Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Regional Aircraft: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. General Aviation: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Helicopter: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. Military Aircraft: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.7. Others: Hoses and Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Analysis - By Product Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Aerospace Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Material Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2.1. PTFE Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2.2. Rubber Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2.3. Other Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3. Braiding Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3.1. Single Layer Braided Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3.2. Two Layer Braided Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.3.3. Other Hoses Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Material Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.1. Stainless Steel Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.2. Inconel Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.3. Titanium Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2.4. Other Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Analysis - By Pressure Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Low- & Medium-Pressure Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. High-Pressure Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Analysis - By Application Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast for Fuel System (US$ Million)

6.3. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast for Hydraulic System (US$ Million)

6.4. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast for Instrumentation (US$ Million)

6.5. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Trend and Forecast for Other Applications (US$ Million)



7. Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Analysis - By Region



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Geographical Presence

8.4. New Product Launches

8.5. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

8.6. Expert Opinion

8.7. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Ametek, Inc.

Boeing

Eaton Corporation

Flexfab, LLC

Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace Corporation

ITT Inc.

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

PFW Aerospace GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Polimer Kauuk Sanayi ve Pazarlama A.S.

STEICO Industries Inc.

Safran S.A.

Smiths Group plc

Steico Industries Inc

Stelia Aerospace

Unison Industries, LLC

Zodiac Aerospace

