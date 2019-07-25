Press Release - Transportation Secretary Names FAA NextGen Advisory Committee Chair

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that Russell Chip Childs was appointed Chair of the Federal Aviation Administrations (FAA) NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC). Childs is President and Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, Inc.

Childs, a current member of the NAC, replaces former Chair David Bronczek, who retired from FedEx Corporation. Childs will serve through the current term of the NAC charter, which is June 8, 2020.

Chips extensive experience in the aviation community will help the Advisory Committee in the ongoing discussion about maximizing NextGen capabilities, said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The NAC provides advice to the FAA on NextGen investment priorities, National Airspace System performance metrics, technologies, equipage and deployment schedules. One of the NACs primary objectives is to enhance operations in the Northeast Corridor, which is the most congested airspace in the country. Childs will lead discussions on how to manage mixed equipage in aircraft communication, navigation and surveillance avionics to achieve success in the Northeast Corridor.



