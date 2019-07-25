FFBW, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Financial Results

Quarterly Earnings Continue Double-Digit Growth

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFBW, Inc. (Nasdaq: FFBW) (the “Company”), the parent company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the “Bank”), a federally chartered stock savings bank offering full-service commercial banking, retail banking and residential lending, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The June 30, 2019 results showed significant period-over-period earnings growth, continued strong asset quality, and continued loan portfolio realignment in accordance with strategy. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income was $388,000, or $0.06 per share, compared with net income of $353,000, or $0.06 per share, for the same respective period last year.



“Core earnings continue to improve nicely as we further develop our community bank model serving the commercial and consumer banking needs, as well as the residential lending needs of our customers,” stated Edward H. Schaefer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Continued earnings growth. Quarterly earnings improved 10% to $388,000 in the second quarter of 2019 from $353,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding prior year one-time adjustments (1) , quarterly earnings improved more than 55% while year-to-date earnings grew 70%.



Quarterly earnings improved 10% to $388,000 in the second quarter of 2019 from $353,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding prior year one-time adjustments , quarterly earnings improved more than 55% while year-to-date earnings grew 70%. Continued strong asset quality. Nonperforming assets increased slightly to $1.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $968,000 as of June 30, 2018. Although the nonperforming assets increased slightly, all but one loan is contractually current on payments.



Nonperforming assets increased slightly to $1.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $968,000 as of June 30, 2018. Although the nonperforming assets increased slightly, all but one loan is contractually current on payments. Continued balance sheet realignment. Although total loans balances remain steady at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018, the composition of the portfolio is further diversifying as the Company is executing its strategy as a community bank concentrating on commercial and consumer banking in addition to residential lending. Commercial loans increased $18.2 million, or 23%, while residential real estate and consumer loans decreased by $17.8 million, or 15%, resulting in a shift from 40% commercial loans to 49% of the loan portfolio in the last twelve months.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Total interest and dividend income increased $110,000, or 4.1%, to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.7 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Excluding prior year one-time adjustments (1), total interest and dividend income increased $227,000, or 8.4%. Average interest-earning assets decreased $207,000, or 0.08%, to $245.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $246.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 18 basis points for the same period. Excluding the prior year one-time adjustments (1), the weighted average yield increased 37 basis points quarter to quarter.

Total interest expense increased $266,000, or 58.1%, to $724,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $458,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $1.5 million, or 0.8%, to $177.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $179.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 61 basis points to 1.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in average cost of funds was primarily the result of rising interest rates and competition within our market.

Net interest margin was 3.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the adjusted 3.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of three basis points after backing out the nonaccrual interest in the prior year period(1).

The loan loss provision was $85,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $189,000 the quarter ended June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan loss was $2.3 million, or 1.15%, of total loans. Management believes the allowance is adequate for future probable losses.

Noninterest income increased $110,000, or 68.3% to $271,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $161,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to increased gains from sales of loans to the secondary market.

Noninterest expense decreased $19,000 to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to a decrease of $108,000, or 9.5%, in salaries and employee benefits due to staffing efficiencies and vacancies, partially offset by increases in technology and professional fees.

Total assets decreased $7.6 million to $258.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $265.9 million at June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in available for sale securities of $11.7 million, partially offset by increases in cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 million and in loans held for sale of $2.0 million.

Nonaccrual loans increased to $1.1 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, from $968,000, or 0.50% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. All but one nonaccrual loan is contractually current. Non-performing assets increased to $1.2 million, or 0.46% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 compared to $968,000, or 0.36% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.

The following table presents the estimated regulatory capital ratios for the Company, the Bank, and the minimum requirements for the Bank at June 30, 2019.

At June 30, 2019 Company Bank Minimum

Requirement For

Capital Adequacy

Purposes Minimum Requirement to

Be Well Capitalized

Under Prompt Corrective

Action Provisions Tier 1 leverage ratio 23.2% 19.0% 4.0% 5.0% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 29.8% 24.5% 4.5% 6.5% Tier 1 capital ratio 29.8% 24.5% 6.0% 8.0% Total capital ratio 31.0% 25.6% 8.0% 10.0%

(1) In the second quarter of 2018, the Company received $136,000 of additional interest from loans that had paid off that were previously on nonaccrual status, increasing the weighted yield for the quarter by 29 basis points.



About the Company

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, a wholly owned subsidiary. The Company’s stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “FFBW.” First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a full-service federally chartered stock savings bank based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, servicing customers in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties in Wisconsin through four branch locations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, our mortgage banking revenues, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, including as a result of Basel III; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and the implementing regulations; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; the inability of third-party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate into our operations any assets, liabilities, customers, systems and management personnel we may acquire and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames, and any goodwill charges related thereto; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own. Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Nikola B. Schaumberg, CFO

(262) 542-4448





FFBW, Inc.

Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2018

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 4,351 $ 1,746 Fed funds sold 1,046 2,742 Cash and cash equivalents 5,397 4,488 Available for sale securities, stated at fair value 43,478 43,751 Loans held for sale 1,951 679 Loans, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $2,252 and $2,118, respectively 193,001 198,694 Premises and equipment, net 4,888 5,057 Foreclosed assets 84 69 FHLB stock, at cost 609 739 Accrued interest receivable 777 768 Cash value of life insurance 7,105 7,007 Other assets 1,034 1,474 TOTAL ASSETS $ 258,324 $ 262,726 Liabilities and Equity Deposits $ 177,553 $ 183,205 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 771 55 FHLB advances 15,750 17,750 Accrued interest payable 620 70 Other liabilities 2,446 1,284 Total liabilities $ 197,140 $ 202,364 Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 1,000,000 authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) $ - $ - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 19,000,000 authorized, 6,706,742 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 67 67 Additional paid in capital 28,489 28,326 Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") (236,823 and 243,303 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (2,368 ) (2,433 ) Retained earnings 35,632 34,995 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 235 (593 ) Less common stock repurchased, 82,055 and 0 shares at cost, at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (871 ) - Total equity $ 61,184 $ 60,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 258,324 $ 262,726

FFBW, Inc.

Statements of Income

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 2,497 $ 2,326 $ 4,945 $ 4,294 Securities Taxable 282 339 557 679 Tax-exempt 4 14 6 37 Other 21 15 46 31 Total interest and dividend income 2,804 2,694 5,554 5,041 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 633 342 1,232 688 Borrowed funds 91 116 179 169 Total interest expense 724 458 1,411 857 Net interest income 2,080 2,236 4,143 4,184 Provision for loan losses 85 189 155 304 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,995 2,047 3,988 3,880 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 64 51 99 111 Net gain on sale of loans 127 36 168 75 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 5 1 (3 ) 9 Increase in cash surrender value of insurance 51 49 98 95 Other noninterest income 24 24 49 47 Total noninterest income 271 161 411 337 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,031 1,139 2,128 2,196 Occupancy and equipment 242 226 484 459 Data processing 169 158 344 310 Technology 79 49 157 104 Foreclosed assets, net 1 (9 ) 2 37 Professional fees 104 57 216 175 Other noninterest expense 126 151 229 323 Total noninterest expense 1,752 1,771 3,560 3,604 Income before income taxes 514 437 839 613 Provision for income taxes 126 84 202 137 Net income $ 388 $ 353 $ 637 $ 476 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.07

FFBW, Inc.

Statements of Income

(In thousands, except share data)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 Total interest and dividend income $ 2,804 $ 2,750 $ 2,817 $ 2,738 $ 2,700 Total interest expense 724 687 645 607 458 Net interest income 2,080 2,063 2,172 2,131 2,242 Provision for loan losses 85 70 98 111 189 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,995 1,993 2,074 2,020 2,053 Total noninterest income 271 140 39 250 200 Total noninterest expense 1,752 1,808 1,810 1,810 1,816 Income before income taxes 514 325 303 460 437 Provision for income taxes 126 76 70 111 84 Net income $ 388 $ 249 $ 233 $ 349 $ 353 Earnings per share Basis $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.06

FFBW, Inc.

Non-performing Assets

(In thousands)

June 30, 2019

and Six

Months Then

Ended December 31,

2018 and

Twelve

Months Then

Ended December 31,

2017 and

Twelve

Months Then

Ended Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 1,117 $ 720 $ 1,243 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 1,117 720 1,243 Foreclosed assets 84 69 619 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 1,201 $ 789 $ 1,862 Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") $ 1,400 $ 1,201 $ 1,630 Nonaccrual TDRs $ 1,100 $ 700 $ 969 Average outstanding loan balance $ 200,246 $ 189,233 $ 170,577 Loans, end of period $ 195,405 $ 200,898 $ 173,229 ALLL, at beginning of period $ 2,118 $ 1,800 $ 1,478 Loans charged off: Commercial - (24 ) - Residential real estate and consumer (21 ) (172 ) (133 ) Total loans charged off (21 ) (196 ) (133 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial - - - Residential real estate and consumer - 1 36 Total recoveries of loans previously charged off - 1 36 Net loans charged off ("NCOs'") (21 ) (195 ) (97 ) Additions to ALLL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 155 513 419 ALLL, at end of period $ 2,252 $ 2,118 $ 1,800 Ratios: ALLL to NCOs (annualized) 5440.34 % 1086.15 % 1855.67 % NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.06 % ALLL to total loans 1.15 % 1.05 % 1.04 % NPL to total loans 0.57 % 0.36 % 0.72 % NPAs to total assets 0.46 % 0.30 % 0.73 % Total Assets $ 258,324 $ 262,726 $ 256,481

FFBW, Inc.

Yield and Cost

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (in thousands) (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 199,235 $ 2,497 5.01 % $ 185,665 $ 2,326 5.01 % Available for sale securities 43,501 286 2.63 % 57,490 353 2.46 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,486 13 2.09 % 2,071 3 0.58 % FHLB stock 638 8 5.02 % 841 12 5.71 % Total interest-earning assets 245,860 2,804 4.56 % 246,067 2,694 4.38 % Noninterest-earning assets 15,891 15,901 Allowance for loan losses (2,219 ) (1,855 ) Total assets $ 259,532 $ 260,113 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand accounts $ 8,662 26 1.20 % $ 4,817 4 0.33 % Money market accounts 40,373 132 1.31 % 52,327 103 0.79 % Savings accounts 13,755 4 0.12 % 15,196 7 0.18 % Health savings accounts 11,199 8 0.29 % 11,642 6 0.21 % Certificates of deposit 87,112 463 2.13 % 69,890 222 1.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 161,101 633 1.57 % 153,872 342 0.89 % Borrowings 16,492 91 2.21 % 25,197 116 1.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 177,593 724 1.63 % 179,069 458 1.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 18,790 20,783 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 2,188 1,123 Total liabilities 198,571 200,975 Equity 60,961 59,138 Total liabilities and equity $ 259,532 $ 260,113 Net interest income 2,080 2,236 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.93 % 3.36 % Net interest-earning assets(2) 68,267 66,998 Net interest margin(3) 3.38 % 3.63 % Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138 % 137 %

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (in thousands) (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 200,246 $ 4,945 4.94 % $ 180,390 $ 4,294 4.76 % Available for sale securities 43,579 563 2.58 % 58,451 716 2.45 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,540 29 2.28 % 3,293 15 0.91 % FHLB stock 642 17 5.30 % 700 16 4.57 % Total interest-earning assets 247,007 5,554 4.50 % 242,834 5,041 4.15 % Noninterest-earning assets 16,683 16,414 Allowance for loan losses (2,182 ) (1,835 ) Total assets $ 260,885 $ 257,413 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand accounts $ 9,168 57 1.24 % $ 4,502 7 0.31 % Money market accounts 40,785 243 1.19 % 52,764 185 0.70 % Savings accounts 14,245 9 0.13 % 15,329 15 0.20 % Health savings accounts 11,284 17 0.30 % 11,596 13 0.22 % Certificates of deposit 87,689 906 2.07 % 72,493 468 1.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 163,171 1,232 1.51 % 156,684 688 0.88 % Borrowings 16,544 179 2.16 % 19,862 169 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 179,715 1,411 1.57 % 176,546 857 0.97 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 18,256 20,538 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 1,406 1,199 Total liabilities 200,050 198,283 Equity 60,835 59,130 Total liabilities and equity $ 260,885 $ 257,413 Net interest income 4,143 4,184 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.93 % 3.18 % Net interest-earning assets(2) 67,292 66,288 Net interest margin(3) 3.35 % 3.45 % Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137 % 138 %

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



