Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market 2019-2034: PESTER Analysis, Comapnies, Forecasts, Markets, Technologies, Archive

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE electric motors sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE electric motors (for electric parking brakes, actuator mirrors, power folding mirrors, seating, steering, sunroofs, windows, wipers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (capacitive liftgates, seat belt retractors, control pedals, compact DC motors, compact steering motors, grille shutters, micro-motors, lighter window lift drives, smaller motors)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Inteva, IDEAdvance (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive electric motor suppliers including their strategies and prospects

The electric motors forecast report allows you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive electric motors sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Allied Motion Technologies Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG Brose content in selected models Denso Corporation Inteva Products, LLC Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Mitsuba Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Nidec Robert Bosch GmbH Others Calsonic Kansei Corporation Kokusan Denki Kongsberg Automotive Mabuchi Motor Mirror Controls International NTN Corporation

Forecasts Active grille shutters Brushless motors for HVAC applications Electric motors per vehicle Electric parking brakes Rearview mirrors Seating Steering Sunroofs Windows Wipers

Markets Emerging markets

Technologies Applications Active grille shutters Brushless motor dosing module for Diesel Exhaust Fluid Capacitive liftgate switch Headlamp levelling Instrument clusters Micro-motors for one-touch automatic car boot opening Smaller motors Window lift drive

Archive Compact DC motors from Johnson Electric Compact steering motors from Mitsubishi Electric Continental's electric accelerator pedal



