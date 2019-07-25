Surya Panditi Named New Head of Enel X North America

Surya Panditi brings more than two decades of experience and leadership in IT and other advanced technology fields

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, has appointed Surya Panditi as the new Head of Enel X North America to oversee and manage the company’s business in the US and Canada.



“The North American energy landscape is becoming increasingly more digital as new services and innovative solutions are introduced to the market,” said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America. “Enel X is at the forefront of this industry transformation and I cannot think of a more exciting time to be joining the company. I look forward to bringing my experience to help accelerate this change and further fuel Enel X’s success in North America.”

Surya Panditi has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of data networking, telecommunications and enterprise software. Prior to joining Enel X, Mr. Panditi was General Manager at software development company, CA Technologies. His background includes executive level leadership roles at Cisco Systems, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Service Provider Networking Group, overseeing strategy, engineering, and marketing direction for service provider networking platforms. He has also served in executive and advisory roles for several start-ups including as CEO of Avici, which he took public in 2000, as Board Member at Preen.me, and as Advisor to StageOne Ventures and Rasa Networks.

Mr. Panditi holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, and a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programmes globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Enel X’s electric vehicle charging station technology, called JuiceBox®, and its JuiceNet® platform, provide smart management of electric vehicle charging and other distributed energy storage facilities. Enel X operates over 50,000 electric vehicle smart charging points in 20 countries.

Enel X in North America has around 3,400 business customers, spanning more than 10,400 sites, representing approximately 4.6 GW of demand response capacity and over 20 operational behind-the-meter storage projects. The company’s intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyse real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets, including behind-the-meter storage projects.

