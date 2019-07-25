Medical Marijuana, Inc. Begins Manufacturing Operations Under An Industrial Hemp Processor License

The Company has begun manufacturing operations under a license to freely store, handle and convert industrial hemp into a marketable form



News comes after Medical Marijuana, Inc. announced earlier this week the Company expanded into a new production and warehouse facility to meet the increasing retail and consumer demand for the Company’s cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil products

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company has begun manufacturing operations under an industrial hemp processor license.

This processor license will allow Medical Marijuana, Inc. to freely store, handle and convert industrial hemp into a marketable form. This will enable the company to continue implementing its soil to sale plan, including processing its own raw material and manufacturing finished goods within the new facility.

“Operating under this license is a big step for our Company and a great sign for the future of our domestic operations,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “The 2018 Farm Bill has allowed us to grow our processing and manufacturing capabilities as well as drive the global supply chain of high-quality hemp.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc. recently announced that the Company opened a new, larger warehouse and production facility to meet the increasing retail and consumer demand for the company’s CBD hemp oil products. This hemp processor license will allow utilization of this facility as a tool to continue to improve and expand the Company’s operations.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.