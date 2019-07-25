SignalFx Extends Monitoring as Code Capabilities with Official Terraform Provider Certified by HashiCorp

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today announced its Terraform provider has been certified by HashiCorp, the creators of Terraform. The official SignalFx Terraform provider gives DevOps teams the ability to programmatically create, manage, and version control SignalFx charts, dashboards, and detectors.

“We’re pleased to see the launch of this new provider by the SignalFx team and appreciate the collaboration that went into this release,” said Burzin Patel, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances, HashiCorp. “Our goal with Terraform is to allow users to incorporate any service as part of their provisioning workflow. This provider means that SignalFx users can accomplish exactly that.”

HashiCorp Terraform is used by developers and operators to programmatically create and manage infrastructure resources as code. The SignalFx Terraform provider allows real-time charts, dashboards, and alerts to be created and managed in the same way for monitoring as code. These capabilities are essential for DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams in large enterprises maintaining a centralized observability service for the entire organization.

“Monitoring as code is a vital tool for empowering engineers, reducing the friction of change, and establishing best practices,” said Cory Watson, Technical Director, SignalFx. “Beyond version control, Terraform’s modularity enables best practices and reuse. Official certification by HashiCorp provides our joint customers with automatic installation and confidence that the SignalFx provider has met HashiCorp’s strict quality standards.”

SignalFx already offers software operators the ability to identify and alert on anomalies in seconds thanks to its architecture, which leverages real-time streaming analytics and NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing. This certification as an official Terraform provider builds on these established performance advantages by further enabling shared visibility and monitoring best practices, both of which are critical to running a monitoring and observability service at enterprise scale. Earlier this year, SignalFx released major platform updates featuring enhancements to SignalFx Service Bureau, which provides a unique set of capabilities that enable centralized observability teams to efficiently provide the entire organization with an easy-to-consume observability service, through features like Mirrored Dashboards and Metrics Finder .

Founded in 2013, SignalFx recently announced it raised $75 million in funding led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investors—bringing its total funding raised to $179 million—to further accelerate product development and global expansion. SignalFx was also recently named to the list of Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2019 .

Read more at the SignalFx blog: Introducing the SignalFx Terraform Provider .

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

Media Contact:

Mike Moeller, 408-439-4169



