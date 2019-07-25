There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,671 in the last 365 days.

SB One Bancorp Reports Record Diluted EPS of $0.66 for the Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 108.7%, as compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was driven by a $4.0 million, or 36.5%, increase in net interest income resulting from organic loan and deposit growth, and the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ (“Enterprise”), a $1.5 million gain on sales of securities and a $257 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees partially offset by a one-time charge of $505 thousand for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense due to the early termination of the lease of the Company’s corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, as compared to the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 180.6%, as compared to $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income, adjusted for a one-time tax effected charge for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand due to the early termination of the lease of its corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, of $12.4 million, or $1.32 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $5.3 million, or 73.9%, from net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebrand expenses of $2.7 million and $152 thousand, respectively, of $7.1 million, or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company’s net income increased to $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $421 thousand, or 7.2%, as compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income, adjusted for a one-time tax effected charge for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand due to the early termination of the lease of its corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, of $6.6 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share an increase of $774 thousand, or 13.3% from $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“We continue to realize the financial benefits of our strong organic growth and recent mergers, which are now fully integrated. As such, I am pleased to report another strong quarter of financial performance,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank. “Our second quarter results were driven by an improved net interest margin, double-digit growth in deposits, particularly non-interest demand, and another strong contribution from our insurance subsidiary. While our commercial loan growth this quarter was light, our commercial loan production pipeline remains robust.”

Mr. Labozzetta added, “The health and wellbeing of our Bank is always top of mind, and we are happy to report that we moved our corporate headquarters to Paramus, N.J. The new location is central to the markets we serve, improves our operational efficiencies and reduces operating costs – so important as we continue to grow and expand throughout the region.”

Financial Performance
Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 108.7%, as compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was driven by a $4.0 million, or 36.5%, increase in net interest income resulting from organic loan and deposit growth, and the Enterprise merger and a $1.5 million increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest income was driven by a $1.5 million gain on sale of securities and a $257 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees. The gain on sale of securities was the result of the Company taking advantage of a market opportunity within the tax-free municipal securities sector. Non-interest income was partially offset by a one-time tax effected disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand as a result of the Company’s closure of its former corporate center. Non-interest expenses increased $946 thousand to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2019 as compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was mainly attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $923 thousand mainly resulting from the merger with Enterprise. In addition, occupancy increased $258 thousand resulting from the merger with Enterprise.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 180.6%, as compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. 

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.9 million, or 35.2%, to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $430.6 million, or 32.8%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $404.5 million, or 36.4%, driven by organic growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. The net interest margin increased 0.06% to 3.49% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of an increase in deposits, specifically non-interest bearing deposits, as a main source of funding for loan growth of $50.1 million, or 22.5%.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $7.7 million, or 34.5%, to $29.8 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $449.0 million, or 35.0%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $420.6 million, or 38.6% driven by organic growth and the Enterprise merger.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $378 thousand, or 95.0%, to $776 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $398 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Provision for loan losses increased $441 thousand, or 48.7%, to $1.3 million for the first six months of 2019, as compared to $906 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $1.5 million, or 52.4%, to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to an increase of $1.5 million in gains on sale of securities. In addition, insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency increased $257 thousand, or 14.0%, for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $390 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center.

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million, or 39.9%, to $8.0 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was principally due to $1.5 million increase in gain on sale of securities. In addition, insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency increased $924 thousand, or 24.7%, largely attributable to a $373 thousand increase in contingency commission income. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $390 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $946 thousand, or 9.9%, to $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $923 thousand, occupancy of $258 thousand and FDIC assessment of $181 thousand as result of the Company’s growth. The increase in non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was the result of the Company’s continued growth, inclusive of the Enterprise merger net of cost savings. The increase in occupancy was driven by the addition of 4 branches from the Enterprise merger and a one-time charge to rent expense of $123 thousand resulting from the closing the of the Company’s corporate center. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by decreases in advertising and promotions and loan collection costs of $162 thousand and $72 thousand, respectively.

The Company’s non-interest expenses decreased $470 thousand, or 2.2%, to $20.7 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The decrease in non-interest expenses was primarily due to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $3.7 million. The aforementioned decrease was partially offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits of $2.0 million, occupancy expenses of $435 thousand, FDIC assessment of $237 thousand, other expenses of $237 thousand and data processing of $209 thousand.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $940 thousand to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 22.7%.

The Company’s income tax expenses increased $2.2 million to $3.3 million for the first six months of 2019, as compared to the same period last year as a result of increased pre-tax income. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 21.7%, as compared to 20.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Condition
At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $70.6 million, or 3.9%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $55.9 million, or 3.8%, to $1.5 billion.

The Company’s total deposits increased $122.5 million, or 9.1%, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $104.2 million, or 9.5%, and an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $18.4 million, or 7.1%, at June 30, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $192.4 million, an increase of $7.0 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.32%, 12.10%, 12.72% and 12.10%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality
The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 1.13% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. NPAs exclude $2.8 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”). NPAs decreased $4.7 million to $21.1 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018, resulting from a non-accrual loan payoff of $4.3 million. Non-accrual loans, excluding $2.8 million of PCI loans, decreased $4.5 million, or 21.6%, to$16.2 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $8.9 million at June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $5.1 million, or 135.1%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $573 thousand to $3.6 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributable to the sale of three properties totaling $902 thousand which was partially offset by one new foreclosed property valued at $335 thousand. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $358 thousand per property.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses increased $852 thousand, or 9.7%, to $9.6 million, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios of $441.5 million totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2019. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $17.0 million, or 1.11% of the overall loan portfolio, at June 30, 2019. The Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $906 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $495 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $23 thousand in net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 59.3% at June 30, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP
Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO
Adriano Duarte, CFO
(p) 844-256-7328

 
SB ONE BANCORP
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
 
                        6/30/2019 VS.
    6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   6/30/2018   12/31/2018   3/31/2019   6/30/2018
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances                                             
Total securities   $ 198,191     $ 196,081     $ 186,217     $ 179,943       6.4   %     1.1   %     10.1   %
Total loans     1,530,668       1,513,645       1,474,775       1,136,546       3.8   %     1.1   %     34.7   %
Allowance for loan losses     (9,627 )     (9,190 )     (8,775 )     (8,264 )     9.7   %     4.8   %     16.5   %
Total assets     1,866,344       1,840,129       1,795,703       1,437,302       3.9   %     1.4   %     29.9   %
Total deposits     1,476,488       1,461,324       1,353,939       1,061,599       9.1   %     1.0   %     39.1   %
Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt     180,535       179,370       247,765       215,793       (27.1 ) %     0.6   %     (16.3 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     192,416       189,695       185,444       148,823       3.8   %     1.4   %     29.3   %
                                                 
FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED:                                                 
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a)   $ 15,161     $ 14,666     $ 11,575     $ 11,214       31.0   %     3.4   %     35.2   %
Provision for loan losses     776       571       210       398       269.5   %     35.9   %     95.0   %
Total other income     4,392       3,633       2,493       2,881       76.2   %     20.9   %     52.4   %
Total other expenses     10,526       10,178       10,273       9,580       2.5   %     3.4   %     9.9   %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)     8,251       7,550       3,585       4,117       130.2   %     9.3   %     100.4   %
Provision for income taxes     1,836       1,500       991       896       85.3   %     22.4   %     104.9   %
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)     171       227       807       229       (78.8 ) %     (24.7 ) %     (25.3 ) %
Net income   $ 6,244     $ 5,823     $ 1,787     $ 2,992       249.4   %     7.2   %     108.7   %
                                                 
Net income per common share - Basic   $ 0.67     $ 0.62     $ 0.29     $ 0.38       131.0   %     8.1   %     76.0   %
Net income per common share - Diluted   $ 0.66     $ 0.62     $ 0.29     $ 0.38       127.6   %     6.5   %     73.1   %
                                                 
Return on average assets     1.35   %   1.28   %   0.53   %   0.85   %   153.0   %     5.7   %     57.9   %
Return on average equity     12.98   %   12.39   %   4.97   %   8.10   %   161.3   %     4.8   %     60.3   %
Efficiency ratio (b)     54.31   %   56.32   %   77.47   %   69.09   %   (29.9 ) %     (3.6 ) %     (21.4 ) %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.49   %   3.46   %   3.55   %   3.43   %   (1.7 ) %     0.9   %     1.7   %
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities     1.27       1.25       1.27       1.28       (0.5 ) %     1.0   %     (0.9 ) %
                                                 
FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE:                                                 
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a)   $ 29,827                 $ 22,176                       34.5   %
Provision for loan losses     1,347                   906                       48.7   %
Total other income     8,025                   5,738                       39.9   %
Total other expenses     20,704                   21,174                       (2.2 ) %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)     15,801                   5,834                       170.8   %
Provision for income taxes     3,336                   1,111                       200.3   %
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)     398                   423                       (5.9 ) %
Net income   $ 12,067                 $ 4,300                       180.6   %
                                                 
Net income per common share - Basic   $ 1.28                 $ 0.55                       132.7   %
Net income per common share - Diluted   $ 1.28                 $ 0.55                       132.7   %
                                                 
Return on average assets     1.31   %               0.63   %                   109.2   %
Return on average equity     12.69   %               5.90   %                   115.1   %
Efficiency ratio (b)     55.28   %               77.02   %                   (28.2 ) %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.47   %               3.49   %                   (0.6 ) %
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities     1.26                   1.28                       (1.2 ) %
                                                 
SHARE INFORMATION:                                                 
Book value per common share   $ 20.35     $ 20.03     $ 19.45     $ 18.77       4.6   %     1.6   %     8.4   %
Tangible book value per common share     17.25       16.93       16.36       15.48       5.4   %     1.9   %     11.4   %
Outstanding shares- period ending     9,456,778       9,470,730       9,532,943       7,929,706       (0.8 ) %     (0.1 ) %     19.3   %
Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date)     9,406,175       9,460,118       7,921,269       7,848,468       18.7   %     (0.6 ) %     19.8   %
                                                 
CAPITAL RATIOS:                                                 
Total equity to total assets     10.31   %   10.31   %   10.32   %   10.35   %   (0.1 ) %     0.0   %     (0.4 ) %
Leverage ratio (c)     10.32   %   10.21   %   12.06   %   10.62   %   (14.4 ) %     1.1   %     (2.8 ) %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.10   %   12.09   %   12.34   %   12.87   %   (1.9 ) %     0.1   %     (6.0 ) %
Total risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.72   %   12.70   %   12.94   %   13.60   %   (1.7 ) %     0.2   %     (6.5 ) %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)     12.10   %   12.09   %   12.34   %   12.87   %   (1.9 ) %     0.1   %     (6.0 ) %
                                                 
ASSET QUALITY:                                                 
Non-accrual loans (e)   $ 16,243     $ 20,638     $ 20,704     $ 18,601       (21.5 ) %     (21.3 ) %   (12.7 ) %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing     -       -       -       -       -   %     -   %   -   %
Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d)     1,246       1,035       906       1,784       37.5   %     20.4   %   (30.2 ) %
Foreclosed real estate     3,576       3,241       4,149       3,414       (13.8 ) %     10.3   %     4.7   %
Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 21,065     $ 24,914     $ 25,759     $ 23,799       (18.2 ) %     (15.4 ) %     (11.5 ) %
                                                 
Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e)   $ 29,039     $ 28,704     $ 24,006     $ 22,529       21.0   %     1.2   %     28.9   %
Loans past due 30 to 89 days   $ 8,904     $ 4,842     $ 3,787     $ 2,868       135.1   %     83.9   %     210.5   %
Charge-offs (Recoveries), net (quarterly)   $ 339     $ 156     $ 30     $ (38 )     1,030.0   %     117.3   %     (992.1 ) %
Charge-offs (Recoveries), net as a % of average loans (annualized)     0.09   %   0.04   %   0.01   %   (0.01 ) %   813.2   %     105.7   %     (754.2 ) %
Non-accrual loans to total loans     1.06   %   1.36   %   1.40   %   1.64   %   (24.2 ) %     (22.2 ) %     (35.2 ) %
NPAs to total assets     1.13   %   1.35   %   1.43   %   1.66   %   (21.1 ) %     (16.6 ) %     (31.8 ) %
NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets     1.06   %   1.30   %   1.35   %   1.53   %   (21.5 ) %     (18.2 ) %     (30.7 ) %
Non-accrual loans to total assets     0.87   %   1.12   %   1.12   %   1.29   %   (22.5 ) %     (22.4 ) %     (32.8 ) %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans     59.27   %   44.53   %   43.51   %   44.43   %   36.2   %     33.1   %     33.4   %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.63   %   0.61   %   0.60   %   0.73   %   5.7   %     3.6   %     (13.5 ) %
 
(a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income
(c) SB One Bank capital ratios
(d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms
(e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million


SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
 
ASSETS June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
         
Cash and due from banks $ 9,754     $ 11,768  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   16,303       14,910  
Cash and cash equivalents   26,057       26,678  
           
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks   200       200  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   194,167       182,139  
Securities held to maturity   4,024       4,078  
Other Bank Stock, at cost   8,867       11,764  
           
Loans receivable, net of unearned income   1,530,668       1,474,775  
Less: allowance for loan losses   9,627       8,775  
Net loans receivable   1,521,041       1,466,000  
           
Foreclosed real estate   3,576       4,149  
Premises and equipment, net   19,745       19,215  
Right-of-use assets, net   5,211       -  
Accrued interest receivable   6,352       6,546  
Goodwill and intangibles   29,242       29,446  
Bank-owned life insurance   36,240       35,778  
Other assets   11,622       9,710  
           
Total Assets $ 1,866,344     $ 1,795,703  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 278,188     $ 259,807  
Interest bearing   1,198,300       1,094,132  
Total Deposits   1,476,488       1,353,939  
           
Borrowings   152,671       219,906  
Lease liability   5,220       -  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   11,685       8,555  
Subordinated debentures   27,864       27,859  
           
Total Liabilities   1,673,928       1,610,259  
           
Total Stockholders' Equity   192,416       185,444  
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,866,344     $ 1,795,703  


SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended
    2019       2018     6/30/2019   6/30/2018
INTEREST INCOME                 
                 
Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,059     $ 12,562     $ 37,219     $ 24,462  
Securities:                
Taxable   1,277       804       2,452       1,540  
Tax-exempt   337       449       785       830  
Federal funds sold   -       -       -       -  
Interest bearing deposits   65       16       114       46  
Total Interest Income   20,738       13,831       40,570       26,878  
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE                
Deposits   4,459       1,659       8,323       3,117  
Borrowings   973       874       2,187       1,380  
Junior subordinated debentures   316       313       631       628  
Total Interest Expense   5,748       2,846       11,141       5,125  
                 
Net Interest Income   14,990       10,985       29,429       21,753  
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   776       398       1,347       906  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   14,214       10,587       28,082       20,847  
                 
OTHER INCOME                
Service fees on deposit accounts   367       311       697       639  
ATM and debit card fees   278       250       509       463  
Bank owned life insurance   232       188       462       373  
Insurance commissions and fees   2,096       1,839       4,658       3,734  
Investment brokerage fees   21       41       77       63  
Gain (loss) gain on securities transactions   1,524       36       1,524       36  
(Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets   (381 )     9       (381 )     9  
Other   255       207       479       421  
Total Other Income   4,392       2,881       8,025       5,738  
                 
OTHER EXPENSES                
Salaries and employee benefits   6,334       5,411       12,464       10,469  
Occupancy, net   985       727       1,764       1,329  
Data processing   999       939       1,939       1,730  
Furniture and equipment   314       326       632       607  
Advertising and promotion   123       285       255       341  
Professional fees   372       290       834       619  
Director fees   180       142       325       289  
FDIC assessment   281       100       447       210  
Insurance   33       52       63       147  
Stationary and supplies   90       89       174       146  
Merger-related expenses   -       446       -       3,739  
Loan collection costs   17       89       137       150  
Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate   96       1       161       208  
Amortization of intangible assets   101       60       203       121  
Other   601       623       1,306       1,069  
Total Other Expenses   10,526       9,580       20,704       21,174  
                 
Income before Income Taxes   8,080       3,888       15,403       5,411  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE    1,836       896       3,336       1,111  
Net Income  $ 6,244     $ 2,992     $ 12,067     $ 4,300  
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE                
                 
Basic $ 0.67     $ 0.38     $ 1.28     $ 0.55  
Diluted $ 0.66     $ 0.38     $ 1.28     $ 0.55  


SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2019
 		  2018
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (2)   Balance   Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 46,888     $ 508     4.35 %   $ 64,726     $ 678     4.20 %
Taxable     158,258       1,277     3.24 %     126,462       804     2.55 %
Total securities     205,146       1,785     3.49 %     191,188       1,482     3.11 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,516,945       19,059     5.04 %     1,112,480       12,562     4.53 %
Other interest-earning assets     20,386       65     1.28 %     8,246       16     78.00 %
Total earning assets     1,742,477       20,909     4.81 %     1,311,914       14,060     4.30 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     118,393               96,979          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,335 )             (8,077 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,851,535             $ 1,400,816          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 249,647     $ 453     0.73 %   $ 250,143     $ 347     0.56 %
Money market     230,766       1,165     2.02 %     91,597       287     1.26 %
Savings     226,511       372     0.66 %     220,075       191     0.35 %
Time     494,823       2,469     2.00 %     263,248       834     1.27 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,201,747       4,459     1.49 %     825,063       1,659     0.81 %
Borrowed funds     145,937       973     2.67 %     173,841       874     2.02 %
Subordinated debentures     27,863       316     4.55 %     27,852       313     4.51 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,375,547       5,748     1.68 %     1,026,756       2,846     1.11 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     272,667               222,558          
Other liabilities     10,935               3,736          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     283,602               226,294          
Stockholders' equity     192,386               147,766          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,851,535             $ 1,400,816          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         15,161     3.49 %         11,214     3.43 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (171 )             (229 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,990             $ 10,985      
 
(1) Includes loan fee income
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets
 
 
SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2019   Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (2)   Balance   Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 46,888     $ 508     4.35 %   $ 62,654     $ 675     4.37 %
Taxable     158,258       1,277     3.24 %     142,137       1,175     3.35 %
Total securities     205,146       1,785     3.49 %     204,791       1,850     3.66 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,516,945       19,059     5.04 %     1,500,604       18,160     4.91 %
Other interest-earning assets     20,386       65     1.28 %     14,691       49     1.35 %
Total earning assets     1,742,477       20,909     4.81 %     1,720,086       20,059     4.73 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     118,393               114,358          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,335 )             (8,815 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,851,535             $ 1,825,629          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 249,647     $ 453     0.73 %   $ 255,959     $ 446     0.71 %
Money market     230,766       1,165     2.02 %     240,936       1,178     1.98 %
Savings     226,511       372     0.66 %     221,608       327     0.60 %
Time     494,823       2,469     2.00 %     436,376       1,913     1.78 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,201,747       4,459     1.49 %     1,154,879       3,864     1.36 %
Borrowed funds     145,937       973     2.67 %     188,983       1,214     2.61 %
Subordinated debentures     27,863       316     4.55 %     27,860       315     4.59 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,375,547       5,748     1.68 %     1,371,722       5,393     1.59 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     272,667               259,363          
Other liabilities     10,935               6,481          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     283,601               265,844          
Stockholders' equity     192,386               188,063          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,851,535             $ 1,825,629          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         15,161     3.49 %         14,666     3.46 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (171 )             (227 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,990             $ 14,439      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets
 
 
SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2019
 		  2018
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate (2)   Balance   Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 54,728     $ 1,183     4.36 %   $ 59,883     $ 1,253     4.22 %
Taxable     150,242       2,452     3.29 %     123,635       1,540     2.51 %
Total securities     204,970       3,635     3.58 %     183,518       2,793     3.07 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,508,820       37,219     4.97 %     1,088,238       24,462     4.53 %
Other interest-earning assets     17,554       114     1.31 %     10,576       46     0.88 %
Total earning assets     1,731,344       40,968     4.77 %     1,282,332       27,301     4.29 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     116,385               96,349          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,076 )             (7,792 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,838,653             $ 1,370,889          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 252,786     $ 899     0.72 %   $ 254,884     $ 745     0.59 %
Money market     235,823       2,343     2.00 %     94,016       535     1.15 %
Savings     224,073       699     0.63 %     221,005       268     0.24 %
Time     465,761       4,382     1.90 %     264,189       1,569     1.20 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,178,443       8,323     1.42 %     834,094       3,117     0.75 %
Borrowed funds     167,341       2,187     2.64 %     143,034       1,380     1.95 %
Subordinated debentures     27,861       631     4.57 %     27,851       628     4.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,373,645       11,141     1.64 %     1,004,979       5,125     1.03 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     266,052               215,665          
Other liabilities     8,720               4,418          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     274,772               220,083          
Stockholders' equity     190,236               145,827          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,838,653             $ 1,370,889          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         29,827     3.47 %         22,176     3.49 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (398 )             (423 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 29,429             $ 21,753      
 
(1) Includes loan fee income
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets


SB ONE BANCORP
Segment Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019   Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
  Banking and                   Banking and                
  Financial   Insurance           Financial   Insurance        
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 14,990     $ -     $ 14,990     $ 10,985     $ -     $ 10,985  
Other income from external sources   2,247       2,145       4,392       1,009       1,872       2,881  
Depreciation and amortization   516       11       527       444       6       450  
Income before income taxes   7,500       580       8,080       3,288       600       3,888  
Income tax expense (1)   1,604       232       1,836       656       240       896  
Total assets   1,859,422       6,922       1,866,344       1,425,250       12,052       1,437,302  
                                               
                                               
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2019   Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
  Banking and                   Banking and                
  Financial   Insurance           Financial   Insurance        
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 29,429     $ -     $ 29,429     $ 21,753     $ -     $ 21,753  
Other income from external sources   3,279       4,746       8,025       1,934       3,804       5,738  
Depreciation and amortization   1,041       23       1,064       892       12       904  
Income before income taxes   13,557       1,846       15,403       3,902       1,509       5,411  
Income tax expense (1)   2,598       738       3,336       507       604       1,111  
Total assets   1,859,422       6,922       1,866,344       1,425,250       12,052       1,437,302  
 
(1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment


SB ONE BANCORP
Non-GAAP Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
           
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018
Net income (GAAP) $ 6,244     $ 2,992  
Merger related expenses net of tax (1)   -       321  
Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2)   -       152  
Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (3)   353       -  
Net income, as adjusted $ 6,597     $ 3,465  
           
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)   9,406,175       7,906,600  
Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.70     $ 0.44  
Average assets   1,851,535       1,400,816  
Return on average assets, as adjusted   1.43 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity, as adjusted   13.72 %     9.38 %
           
(1) The tax effect on the merger related expense was $125 thousand QTD 2018
(2) The tax effect of the non-recurring rebrand expenses was $54 thousand
(3) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand
 
 
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019
Net income (GAAP) $ 6,244     $ 5,823  
Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (1)   353       -  
Net income, as adjusted $ 6,597     $ 5,823  
           
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)   9,406,175       9,460,118  
Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.70     $ 0.62  
Average assets   1,851,535       1,825,629  
Return on average assets, as adjusted   1.43 %     1.28 %
Return on average equity, as adjusted   13.72 %     12.39 %
           
(1) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand
 
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018
Net income (GAAP) $ 12,067     $ 4,300  
Merger related expenses net of tax (1)   -       2,688  
Non-recurring expenses inclusive of rebrand net of tax (2)   -       152  
Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (3)   353       -  
Net income, as adjusted $ 12,420     $ 7,140  
           
Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP)   9,431,177       7,848,468  
Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 1.32     $ 0.91  
Average assets   1,838,653       1,370,889  
Return on average assets, as adjusted   1.35 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity, as adjusted   13.06 %     9.79 %
           
(1) The tax effect on the merger related expense was $1.1 million YTD 2018
(2) The tax effect of the non-recurring rebrand expenses was $54 thousand
(3) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand
 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.