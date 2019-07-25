SB One Bancorp Reports Record Diluted EPS of $0.66 for the Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 108.7%, as compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was driven by a $4.0 million, or 36.5%, increase in net interest income resulting from organic loan and deposit growth, and the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ (“Enterprise”), a $1.5 million gain on sales of securities and a $257 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees partially offset by a one-time charge of $505 thousand for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense due to the early termination of the lease of the Company’s corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, as compared to the same period last year.



The Company reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 180.6%, as compared to $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income, adjusted for a one-time tax effected charge for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand due to the early termination of the lease of its corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, of $12.4 million, or $1.32 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $5.3 million, or 73.9%, from net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring rebrand expenses of $2.7 million and $152 thousand, respectively, of $7.1 million, or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company’s net income increased to $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $421 thousand, or 7.2%, as compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income, adjusted for a one-time tax effected charge for the disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand due to the early termination of the lease of its corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, of $6.6 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share an increase of $774 thousand, or 13.3% from $5.8 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“We continue to realize the financial benefits of our strong organic growth and recent mergers, which are now fully integrated. As such, I am pleased to report another strong quarter of financial performance,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank. “Our second quarter results were driven by an improved net interest margin, double-digit growth in deposits, particularly non-interest demand, and another strong contribution from our insurance subsidiary. While our commercial loan growth this quarter was light, our commercial loan production pipeline remains robust.”

Mr. Labozzetta added, “The health and wellbeing of our Bank is always top of mind, and we are happy to report that we moved our corporate headquarters to Paramus, N.J. The new location is central to the markets we serve, improves our operational efficiencies and reduces operating costs – so important as we continue to grow and expand throughout the region.”

Financial Performance

Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of 108.7%, as compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was driven by a $4.0 million, or 36.5%, increase in net interest income resulting from organic loan and deposit growth, and the Enterprise merger and a $1.5 million increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest income was driven by a $1.5 million gain on sale of securities and a $257 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees. The gain on sale of securities was the result of the Company taking advantage of a market opportunity within the tax-free municipal securities sector. Non-interest income was partially offset by a one-time tax effected disposal of leasehold improvements and rent expense of $353 thousand as a result of the Company’s closure of its former corporate center. Non-interest expenses increased $946 thousand to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2019 as compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was mainly attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $923 thousand mainly resulting from the merger with Enterprise. In addition, occupancy increased $258 thousand resulting from the merger with Enterprise.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 180.6%, as compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.9 million, or 35.2%, to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $430.6 million, or 32.8%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $404.5 million, or 36.4%, driven by organic growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. The net interest margin increased 0.06% to 3.49% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of an increase in deposits, specifically non-interest bearing deposits, as a main source of funding for loan growth of $50.1 million, or 22.5%.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $7.7 million, or 34.5%, to $29.8 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $449.0 million, or 35.0%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $420.6 million, or 38.6% driven by organic growth and the Enterprise merger.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $378 thousand, or 95.0%, to $776 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $398 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Provision for loan losses increased $441 thousand, or 48.7%, to $1.3 million for the first six months of 2019, as compared to $906 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $1.5 million, or 52.4%, to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to an increase of $1.5 million in gains on sale of securities. In addition, insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency increased $257 thousand, or 14.0%, for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $390 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center.

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million, or 39.9%, to $8.0 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was principally due to $1.5 million increase in gain on sale of securities. In addition, insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency increased $924 thousand, or 24.7%, largely attributable to a $373 thousand increase in contingency commission income. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $390 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $946 thousand, or 9.9%, to $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $923 thousand, occupancy of $258 thousand and FDIC assessment of $181 thousand as result of the Company’s growth. The increase in non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was the result of the Company’s continued growth, inclusive of the Enterprise merger net of cost savings. The increase in occupancy was driven by the addition of 4 branches from the Enterprise merger and a one-time charge to rent expense of $123 thousand resulting from the closing the of the Company’s corporate center. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by decreases in advertising and promotions and loan collection costs of $162 thousand and $72 thousand, respectively.

The Company’s non-interest expenses decreased $470 thousand, or 2.2%, to $20.7 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The decrease in non-interest expenses was primarily due to a decrease in merger-related expenses of $3.7 million. The aforementioned decrease was partially offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits of $2.0 million, occupancy expenses of $435 thousand, FDIC assessment of $237 thousand, other expenses of $237 thousand and data processing of $209 thousand.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $940 thousand to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 22.7%.

The Company’s income tax expenses increased $2.2 million to $3.3 million for the first six months of 2019, as compared to the same period last year as a result of increased pre-tax income. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first six months of 2019 was 21.7%, as compared to 20.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $70.6 million, or 3.9%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $55.9 million, or 3.8%, to $1.5 billion.

The Company’s total deposits increased $122.5 million, or 9.1%, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $104.2 million, or 9.5%, and an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $18.4 million, or 7.1%, at June 30, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $192.4 million, an increase of $7.0 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.32%, 12.10%, 12.72% and 12.10%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 1.13% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. NPAs exclude $2.8 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”). NPAs decreased $4.7 million to $21.1 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018, resulting from a non-accrual loan payoff of $4.3 million. Non-accrual loans, excluding $2.8 million of PCI loans, decreased $4.5 million, or 21.6%, to$16.2 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $8.9 million at June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $5.1 million, or 135.1%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $573 thousand to $3.6 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributable to the sale of three properties totaling $902 thousand which was partially offset by one new foreclosed property valued at $335 thousand. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $358 thousand per property.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses increased $852 thousand, or 9.7%, to $9.6 million, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios of $441.5 million totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2019. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $17.0 million, or 1.11% of the overall loan portfolio, at June 30, 2019. The Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $906 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $495 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $23 thousand in net recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 59.3% at June 30, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328

SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 6/30/2019 VS. 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 6/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 198,191 $ 196,081 $ 186,217 $ 179,943 6.4 % 1.1 % 10.1 % Total loans 1,530,668 1,513,645 1,474,775 1,136,546 3.8 % 1.1 % 34.7 % Allowance for loan losses (9,627 ) (9,190 ) (8,775 ) (8,264 ) 9.7 % 4.8 % 16.5 % Total assets 1,866,344 1,840,129 1,795,703 1,437,302 3.9 % 1.4 % 29.9 % Total deposits 1,476,488 1,461,324 1,353,939 1,061,599 9.1 % 1.0 % 39.1 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 180,535 179,370 247,765 215,793 (27.1 ) % 0.6 % (16.3 ) % Total shareholders' equity 192,416 189,695 185,444 148,823 3.8 % 1.4 % 29.3 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 15,161 $ 14,666 $ 11,575 $ 11,214 31.0 % 3.4 % 35.2 % Provision for loan losses 776 571 210 398 269.5 % 35.9 % 95.0 % Total other income 4,392 3,633 2,493 2,881 76.2 % 20.9 % 52.4 % Total other expenses 10,526 10,178 10,273 9,580 2.5 % 3.4 % 9.9 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 8,251 7,550 3,585 4,117 130.2 % 9.3 % 100.4 % Provision for income taxes 1,836 1,500 991 896 85.3 % 22.4 % 104.9 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 171 227 807 229 (78.8 ) % (24.7 ) % (25.3 ) % Net income $ 6,244 $ 5,823 $ 1,787 $ 2,992 249.4 % 7.2 % 108.7 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 131.0 % 8.1 % 76.0 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.29 $ 0.38 127.6 % 6.5 % 73.1 % Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.28 % 0.53 % 0.85 % 153.0 % 5.7 % 57.9 % Return on average equity 12.98 % 12.39 % 4.97 % 8.10 % 161.3 % 4.8 % 60.3 % Efficiency ratio (b) 54.31 % 56.32 % 77.47 % 69.09 % (29.9 ) % (3.6 ) % (21.4 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.49 % 3.46 % 3.55 % 3.43 % (1.7 ) % 0.9 % 1.7 % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.27 1.25 1.27 1.28 (0.5 ) % 1.0 % (0.9 ) % FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 29,827 $ 22,176 34.5 % Provision for loan losses 1,347 906 48.7 % Total other income 8,025 5,738 39.9 % Total other expenses 20,704 21,174 (2.2 ) % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 15,801 5,834 170.8 % Provision for income taxes 3,336 1,111 200.3 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 398 423 (5.9 ) % Net income $ 12,067 $ 4,300 180.6 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.55 132.7 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.28 $ 0.55 132.7 % Return on average assets 1.31 % 0.63 % 109.2 % Return on average equity 12.69 % 5.90 % 115.1 % Efficiency ratio (b) 55.28 % 77.02 % (28.2 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.47 % 3.49 % (0.6 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.26 1.28 (1.2 ) % SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 20.35 $ 20.03 $ 19.45 $ 18.77 4.6 % 1.6 % 8.4 % Tangible book value per common share 17.25 16.93 16.36 15.48 5.4 % 1.9 % 11.4 % Outstanding shares- period ending 9,456,778 9,470,730 9,532,943 7,929,706 (0.8 ) % (0.1 ) % 19.3 % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 9,406,175 9,460,118 7,921,269 7,848,468 18.7 % (0.6 ) % 19.8 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 10.31 % 10.31 % 10.32 % 10.35 % (0.1 ) % 0.0 % (0.4 ) % Leverage ratio (c) 10.32 % 10.21 % 12.06 % 10.62 % (14.4 ) % 1.1 % (2.8 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.10 % 12.09 % 12.34 % 12.87 % (1.9 ) % 0.1 % (6.0 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.72 % 12.70 % 12.94 % 13.60 % (1.7 ) % 0.2 % (6.5 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 12.10 % 12.09 % 12.34 % 12.87 % (1.9 ) % 0.1 % (6.0 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 16,243 $ 20,638 $ 20,704 $ 18,601 (21.5 ) % (21.3 ) % (12.7 ) % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - - % - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 1,246 1,035 906 1,784 37.5 % 20.4 % (30.2 ) % Foreclosed real estate 3,576 3,241 4,149 3,414 (13.8 ) % 10.3 % 4.7 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 21,065 $ 24,914 $ 25,759 $ 23,799 (18.2 ) % (15.4 ) % (11.5 ) % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 29,039 $ 28,704 $ 24,006 $ 22,529 21.0 % 1.2 % 28.9 % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 8,904 $ 4,842 $ 3,787 $ 2,868 135.1 % 83.9 % 210.5 % Charge-offs (Recoveries), net (quarterly) $ 339 $ 156 $ 30 $ (38 ) 1,030.0 % 117.3 % (992.1 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries), net as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.01 % (0.01 ) % 813.2 % 105.7 % (754.2 ) % Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.36 % 1.40 % 1.64 % (24.2 ) % (22.2 ) % (35.2 ) % NPAs to total assets 1.13 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.66 % (21.1 ) % (16.6 ) % (31.8 ) % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 1.06 % 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.53 % (21.5 ) % (18.2 ) % (30.7 ) % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.87 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.29 % (22.5 ) % (22.4 ) % (32.8 ) % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 59.27 % 44.53 % 43.51 % 44.43 % 36.2 % 33.1 % 33.4 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.63 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.73 % 5.7 % 3.6 % (13.5 ) % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million





SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 9,754 $ 11,768 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 16,303 14,910 Cash and cash equivalents 26,057 26,678 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 200 Securities available for sale, at fair value 194,167 182,139 Securities held to maturity 4,024 4,078 Other Bank Stock, at cost 8,867 11,764 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,530,668 1,474,775 Less: allowance for loan losses 9,627 8,775 Net loans receivable 1,521,041 1,466,000 Foreclosed real estate 3,576 4,149 Premises and equipment, net 19,745 19,215 Right-of-use assets, net 5,211 - Accrued interest receivable 6,352 6,546 Goodwill and intangibles 29,242 29,446 Bank-owned life insurance 36,240 35,778 Other assets 11,622 9,710 Total Assets $ 1,866,344 $ 1,795,703 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 278,188 $ 259,807 Interest bearing 1,198,300 1,094,132 Total Deposits 1,476,488 1,353,939 Borrowings 152,671 219,906 Lease liability 5,220 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,685 8,555 Subordinated debentures 27,864 27,859 Total Liabilities 1,673,928 1,610,259 Total Stockholders' Equity 192,416 185,444 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,866,344 $ 1,795,703





SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended 2019 2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,059 $ 12,562 $ 37,219 $ 24,462 Securities: Taxable 1,277 804 2,452 1,540 Tax-exempt 337 449 785 830 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 65 16 114 46 Total Interest Income 20,738 13,831 40,570 26,878 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,459 1,659 8,323 3,117 Borrowings 973 874 2,187 1,380 Junior subordinated debentures 316 313 631 628 Total Interest Expense 5,748 2,846 11,141 5,125 Net Interest Income 14,990 10,985 29,429 21,753 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 776 398 1,347 906 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 14,214 10,587 28,082 20,847 OTHER INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 367 311 697 639 ATM and debit card fees 278 250 509 463 Bank owned life insurance 232 188 462 373 Insurance commissions and fees 2,096 1,839 4,658 3,734 Investment brokerage fees 21 41 77 63 Gain (loss) gain on securities transactions 1,524 36 1,524 36 (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets (381 ) 9 (381 ) 9 Other 255 207 479 421 Total Other Income 4,392 2,881 8,025 5,738 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 6,334 5,411 12,464 10,469 Occupancy, net 985 727 1,764 1,329 Data processing 999 939 1,939 1,730 Furniture and equipment 314 326 632 607 Advertising and promotion 123 285 255 341 Professional fees 372 290 834 619 Director fees 180 142 325 289 FDIC assessment 281 100 447 210 Insurance 33 52 63 147 Stationary and supplies 90 89 174 146 Merger-related expenses - 446 - 3,739 Loan collection costs 17 89 137 150 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 96 1 161 208 Amortization of intangible assets 101 60 203 121 Other 601 623 1,306 1,069 Total Other Expenses 10,526 9,580 20,704 21,174 Income before Income Taxes 8,080 3,888 15,403 5,411 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,836 896 3,336 1,111 Net Income $ 6,244 $ 2,992 $ 12,067 $ 4,300 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 0.55





SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 46,888 $ 508 4.35 % $ 64,726 $ 678 4.20 % Taxable 158,258 1,277 3.24 % 126,462 804 2.55 % Total securities 205,146 1,785 3.49 % 191,188 1,482 3.11 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,516,945 19,059 5.04 % 1,112,480 12,562 4.53 % Other interest-earning assets 20,386 65 1.28 % 8,246 16 78.00 % Total earning assets 1,742,477 20,909 4.81 % 1,311,914 14,060 4.30 % Non-interest earning assets 118,393 96,979 Allowance for loan losses (9,335 ) (8,077 ) Total Assets $ 1,851,535 $ 1,400,816 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 249,647 $ 453 0.73 % $ 250,143 $ 347 0.56 % Money market 230,766 1,165 2.02 % 91,597 287 1.26 % Savings 226,511 372 0.66 % 220,075 191 0.35 % Time 494,823 2,469 2.00 % 263,248 834 1.27 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,201,747 4,459 1.49 % 825,063 1,659 0.81 % Borrowed funds 145,937 973 2.67 % 173,841 874 2.02 % Subordinated debentures 27,863 316 4.55 % 27,852 313 4.51 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,375,547 5,748 1.68 % 1,026,756 2,846 1.11 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 272,667 222,558 Other liabilities 10,935 3,736 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 283,602 226,294 Stockholders' equity 192,386 147,766 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,851,535 $ 1,400,816 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 15,161 3.49 % 11,214 3.43 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (171 ) (229 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,990 $ 10,985 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 46,888 $ 508 4.35 % $ 62,654 $ 675 4.37 % Taxable 158,258 1,277 3.24 % 142,137 1,175 3.35 % Total securities 205,146 1,785 3.49 % 204,791 1,850 3.66 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,516,945 19,059 5.04 % 1,500,604 18,160 4.91 % Other interest-earning assets 20,386 65 1.28 % 14,691 49 1.35 % Total earning assets 1,742,477 20,909 4.81 % 1,720,086 20,059 4.73 % Non-interest earning assets 118,393 114,358 Allowance for loan losses (9,335 ) (8,815 ) Total Assets $ 1,851,535 $ 1,825,629 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 249,647 $ 453 0.73 % $ 255,959 $ 446 0.71 % Money market 230,766 1,165 2.02 % 240,936 1,178 1.98 % Savings 226,511 372 0.66 % 221,608 327 0.60 % Time 494,823 2,469 2.00 % 436,376 1,913 1.78 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,201,747 4,459 1.49 % 1,154,879 3,864 1.36 % Borrowed funds 145,937 973 2.67 % 188,983 1,214 2.61 % Subordinated debentures 27,863 316 4.55 % 27,860 315 4.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,375,547 5,748 1.68 % 1,371,722 5,393 1.59 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 272,667 259,363 Other liabilities 10,935 6,481 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 283,601 265,844 Stockholders' equity 192,386 188,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,851,535 $ 1,825,629 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 15,161 3.49 % 14,666 3.46 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (171 ) (227 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,990 $ 14,439 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 54,728 $ 1,183 4.36 % $ 59,883 $ 1,253 4.22 % Taxable 150,242 2,452 3.29 % 123,635 1,540 2.51 % Total securities 204,970 3,635 3.58 % 183,518 2,793 3.07 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,508,820 37,219 4.97 % 1,088,238 24,462 4.53 % Other interest-earning assets 17,554 114 1.31 % 10,576 46 0.88 % Total earning assets 1,731,344 40,968 4.77 % 1,282,332 27,301 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 116,385 96,349 Allowance for loan losses (9,076 ) (7,792 ) Total Assets $ 1,838,653 $ 1,370,889 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 252,786 $ 899 0.72 % $ 254,884 $ 745 0.59 % Money market 235,823 2,343 2.00 % 94,016 535 1.15 % Savings 224,073 699 0.63 % 221,005 268 0.24 % Time 465,761 4,382 1.90 % 264,189 1,569 1.20 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,178,443 8,323 1.42 % 834,094 3,117 0.75 % Borrowed funds 167,341 2,187 2.64 % 143,034 1,380 1.95 % Subordinated debentures 27,861 631 4.57 % 27,851 628 4.55 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,373,645 11,141 1.64 % 1,004,979 5,125 1.03 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 266,052 215,665 Other liabilities 8,720 4,418 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 274,772 220,083 Stockholders' equity 190,236 145,827 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,838,653 $ 1,370,889 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 29,827 3.47 % 22,176 3.49 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (398 ) (423 ) Net Interest Income $ 29,429 $ 21,753 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets





SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 14,990 $ - $ 14,990 $ 10,985 $ - $ 10,985 Other income from external sources 2,247 2,145 4,392 1,009 1,872 2,881 Depreciation and amortization 516 11 527 444 6 450 Income before income taxes 7,500 580 8,080 3,288 600 3,888 Income tax expense (1) 1,604 232 1,836 656 240 896 Total assets 1,859,422 6,922 1,866,344 1,425,250 12,052 1,437,302 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 29,429 $ - $ 29,429 $ 21,753 $ - $ 21,753 Other income from external sources 3,279 4,746 8,025 1,934 3,804 5,738 Depreciation and amortization 1,041 23 1,064 892 12 904 Income before income taxes 13,557 1,846 15,403 3,902 1,509 5,411 Income tax expense (1) 2,598 738 3,336 507 604 1,111 Total assets 1,859,422 6,922 1,866,344 1,425,250 12,052 1,437,302 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment





SB ONE BANCORP Non-GAAP Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 6,244 $ 2,992 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) - 321 Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax (2) - 152 Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (3) 353 - Net income, as adjusted $ 6,597 $ 3,465 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 9,406,175 7,906,600 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.70 $ 0.44 Average assets 1,851,535 1,400,816 Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.43 % 0.99 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 13.72 % 9.38 % (1) The tax effect on the merger related expense was $125 thousand QTD 2018 (2) The tax effect of the non-recurring rebrand expenses was $54 thousand (3) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 6,244 $ 5,823 Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (1) 353 - Net income, as adjusted $ 6,597 $ 5,823 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 9,406,175 9,460,118 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.70 $ 0.62 Average assets 1,851,535 1,825,629 Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.43 % 1.28 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 13.72 % 12.39 % (1) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 12,067 $ 4,300 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) - 2,688 Non-recurring expenses inclusive of rebrand net of tax (2) - 152 Non-recurring discontinued operations expense net of tax (3) 353 - Net income, as adjusted $ 12,420 $ 7,140 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 9,431,177 7,848,468 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 1.32 $ 0.91 Average assets 1,838,653 1,370,889 Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.35 % 1.04 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 13.06 % 9.79 % (1) The tax effect on the merger related expense was $1.1 million YTD 2018 (2) The tax effect of the non-recurring rebrand expenses was $54 thousand (3) The tax effect on the discontinued operations was $152 thousand



