First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $3.3 Million or $0.33 per Diluted Share

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $3.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $5.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2018.



“I am very pleased with the improvement to net income in the quarter, despite the challenges that a flat yield curve presents,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In recent quarters, interest expense increased more rapidly than interest income as competition for deposits in the Puget Sound Region remains intense,” continued Kiley. “However, it was great to see deposit growth during the quarter, including an increase of $3.2 million in noninterest‑bearing checking accounts. Two of our offices in particular produced strong results during the quarter. Our Edmonds office, increased deposits by $10.8 million, and our Crossroads office in Bellevue, increased their deposit base by $6.4 million,” concluded Kiley.

Net loans receivable remained stable at $1.05 billion at both June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, but were up from $989.3 million at June 30, 2018. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.05 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $997.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company recorded an $800,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a $400,000 provision for loan losses in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a recapture of provision for loan losses of $400,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to the recapture of provision associated with a single construction loan with a balance of $11.6 million. The loan was technically in default and classified as impaired. Impaired loans are reviewed individually to determine any loan loss allowance requirement. All payments on the loan were current as of June 30, 2019, and the loan is well collateralized. The impairment analysis concluded that the Bank does not anticipate incurring losses on this loan and funds previously allocated to this loan in the allowance for loan and lease losses calculation were recaptured during the quarter. The provision in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was due primarily to growth in net loans receivable. The recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was due primarily to a reduction in total construction loan balances outstanding.

Additional highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Total deposits increased to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $955.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $832.8 million at June 30, 2018. Brokered deposits increased $57.4 million to $180.8 million and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $3.2 million to $49.2 million at June 30, 2019.

The Company’s book value per share was $14.83 at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.50 at March 31, 2019, and $13.97 at June 30, 2018.

The Company repurchased 82,300 shares during the quarter at an average price of $16.28 per share pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. The entire 550,000 shares authorized under the plan were repurchased at an average price of $15.72 per share over the term of the plan, which commenced on November 5, 2018, and expired on May 3, 2019.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at June 30, 2019, were 10.3% and 14.7%, respectively, compared to 10.3% and 14.4% at March 31, 2019, and 10.2% and 14.5% at June 30, 2018.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”), there was an $800,000 recapture of provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The ALLL represented 1.22% of total loans receivable, net of undisbursed funds, at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2019, and 1.27% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets totaled $600,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $605,000 at March 31, 2019, and $647,000 at June 30, 2018.

The following table presents a breakdown of nonperforming assets (unaudited): Three One Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Month Year 2019 2019 2018 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: One-to-four family residential $ 103 $ 107 $ 116 $ (4 ) $ (13 ) Consumer 43 44 48 (1 ) (5 ) Total nonperforming loans 146 151 164 (5 ) (18 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 454 454 483 ─ (29 ) Total nonperforming assets (1)(2) $ 600 $ 605 $ 647 $ (5 ) $ (47 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % (1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of our TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2019. (2) The $11.6 million impaired loan referenced in this document is not included in this table as all payments on the loan were current at June 30, 2019.

OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at both June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, but declined from $483,000 at June 30, 2018, as a result of a write down in value of the two remaining OREO properties during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



In circumstances where a customer is experiencing significant financial difficulties, the Company may elect to restructure the loan so the customer can continue to make payments while minimizing the potential loss to the Company. Such restructures must be classified as TDRs. At June 30, 2019, TDRs totaled $6.7 million, compared to $7.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $13.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $9.7 million, compared to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $10.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income decreased from all prior periods due to rising market rates and competitive pressures increasing the cost of liabilities.

Total interest income increased to $14.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $14.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $13.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in total interest income from the prior periods was due primarily to the higher average net loan balances in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total interest expense increased to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The higher level of interest expense in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to the higher level of short-term market interest rates for liabilities and a competitive market for attracting deposits, in addition to an increase of $57.4 million in brokered certificates of deposit accounts. The balance of brokered certificates of deposits increased to $180.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $123.4 million at March 31, 2019, and $75.5 million at June 30, 2018, as the Bank continued to opportunistically acquire brokered deposits late in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Bank borrows from the FHLB or raises money in the national brokered deposit market to supplement its deposit gathering efforts when needed to support the Company’s growth. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, interest rates in the brokered deposit market were lower than short term FHLB advances, therefore FHLB advances were replaced with lower cost brokered deposits. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) totaled $105.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $163.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $224.0 million at June 30, 2018. The average cost of FHLB advances was 2.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 1.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited): Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Three

Month

Change One Year

Change Deposits: (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing $ 49,219 $ 46,026 $ 51,454 $ 3,193 $ (2,235 ) Interest-bearing demand 50,414 51,096 39,231 (682 ) 11,183 Statement savings 22,593 23,770 26,597 (1,177 ) (4,004 ) Money market 310,587 312,057 304,542 (1,470 ) 6,045 Certificates of deposit, retail (1) 412,134 398,956 335,440 13,178 76,694 Certificates of deposit, brokered 180,763 123,367 75,488 57,396 105,275 Total deposits $ 1,025,710 $ 955,272 $ 832,752 $ 70,438 $ 192,958 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $41,000 at June 30, 2019, $49,000 at March 31, 2019, and $80,000 at June 30, 2018.





The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited): June 30, 2019 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 24,692 $ 22,315 $ 18,848 $ 196,902 $ 331,260 - $ 594,017 Landing 3,837 2,357 25 14,068 10,655 - 30,942 Woodinville (1) 1,737 2,107 610 13,466 7,019 - 24,939 Bothell 505 79 5 2,285 3,928 - 6,802 Crossroads 2,773 6,842 53 26,733 12,840 - 49,241 Kent (2) 51 1,773 47 3,859 793 - 6,523 Total King County 33,595 35,473 19,588 257,313 366,495 - 712,464 Snohomish County Mill Creek 1,681 2,088 700 14,521 10,545 - 29,535 Edmonds 7,260 4,409 255 16,635 17,170 - 45,729 Clearview (1) 3,491 3,942 998 6,281 3,540 - 18,252 Lake Stevens (1) 1,955 1,938 439 5,625 4,012 - 13,969 Smokey Point (1) 1,237 2,564 613 10,212 10,372 - 24,998 Total Snohomish County 15,624 14,941 3,005 53,274 45,639 - 132,483 Total retail deposits 49,219 50,414 22,593 310,587 412,134 - 844,947 Brokered deposits - - - - - 180,763 180,763 Total deposits $ 49,219 $ 50,414 $ 22,593 $ 310,587 $ 412,134 $ 180,763 $ 1,025,710 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $41,000. (2) Kent branch opened January 31, 2019.





March 31, 2019 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Statement

savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Certificates

of deposit,

brokered Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 27,344 $ 25,277 $ 19,920 $ 202,635 $ 324,345 $ - $ 599,521 Landing 2,473 1,332 25 16,228 10,519 - 30,577 Woodinville (1) 1,522 3,324 628 14,719 6,814 - 27,007 Bothell 217 47 128 2,941 3,596 - 6,929 Crossroads 3,241 2,600 83 24,591 12,323 - 42,838 Kent (2) 7 1,565 1 4,946 638 7,157 Total King County 34,804 34,145 20,785 266,060 358,235 - 714,029 Snohomish County Mill Creek 1,816 5,711 629 12,865 10,555 - 31,576 Edmonds 3,443 2,867 195 14,520 13,945 - 34,970 Clearview (1) 3,037 4,163 1,080 5,923 2,672 - 16,875 Lake Stevens (1) 1,627 1,935 490 4,046 3,942 - 12,040 Smokey Point (1) 1,299 2,275 591 8,643 9,607 - 22,415 Total Snohomish County 11,222 16,951 2,985 45,997 40,721 - 117,876 Total retail deposits 46,026 51,096 23,770 312,057 398,956 - 831,905 Brokered deposits - - - - - 123,367 123,367 Total deposits $ 46,026 $ 51,096 $ 23,770 $ 312,057 $ 398,956 $ 123,367 $ 955,272 (1) Balance of retail certificates of deposit for acquired branches are net of an unamortized aggregate fair value adjustment of $49,000. (2) Kent branch opened January 31, 2019.

The net interest margin was 3.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This decline was primarily due to the increasing cost of liabilities between the periods. This continues to be a very challenging environment to acquire low-cost deposits. In addition, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, loan yields declined, primarily related to the declining balance of higher yielding construction loans during the quarter.



Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $879,000, compared to $700,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $663,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was due primarily to increases in wealth management revenue and higher deposit and loan related fees, partially offset by lower BOLI income recognition, compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018. BOLI income benefited from annual dividends received on certain BOLI policies during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Loan related fees for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, benefited from higher prepayment penalty fees, as well as fees received on new loan interest rate swap agreements.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $7.7 million in March 31, 2019, and $7.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was lower in nearly all categories, including salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and data processing, but was partially offset by increases in other general and administrative and occupancy and equipment expenses consistent with the Bank’s branch expansion. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, benefited from the receipt of a $125,000 insurance claim that offset the $225,000 fraud loss reported in the prior quarter. Noninterest expense declined from the prior year period due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees and bond premium expense.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking offices. We are a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Assets Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 8,119 $ 9,366 $ 9,017 (13.3 )% (10.0 )% Interest-earning deposits 22,579 14,596 14,056 54.7 60.6 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 141,581 138,658 138,055 2.1 2.6 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $13,057, $13,808, and $12,754, respectively 1,052,676 1,051,711 989,256 0.1 6.4 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 5,701 8,041 10,410 (29.1 ) (45.2 ) Accrued interest receivable 4,650 4,861 4,084 (4.3 ) 13.9 Deferred tax assets, net 1,379 1,728 1,296 (20.2 ) 6.4 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 454 454 483 0.0 (6.0 ) Premises and equipment, net 21,944 21,370 21,436 2.7 2.4 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 31,446 30,162 29,501 4.3 6.6 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,101 4,947 4,391 3.1 16.2 Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible 1,042 1,079 1,191 (3.4 ) (12.5 ) Total assets $ 1,297,561 $ 1,287,862 $ 1,224,065 0.8 % 6.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 49,219 $ 46,026 $ 51,454 6.9 % (4.3 )% Interest-bearing deposits 976,491 909,246 781,298 7.4 25.0 Total deposits 1,025,710 955,272 832,752 7.4 23.2 Advances from the FHLB 105,000 163,500 224,000 (35.8 ) (53.1 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,844 5,374 2,545 (47.1 ) 11.7 Accrued interest payable 461 478 570 (3.6 ) (19.1 ) Other liabilities 9,718 11,554 11,644 (15.9 ) (16.5 ) Total liabilities 1,143,733 1,136,178 1,071,511 0.7 6.7 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding $ - $ - $ - n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 10,375,325 shares at June 30, 2019,

10,457,625 shares at March 31, 2019, and

10,916,556 shares at June 30, 2018 104 104 109 0.0 % (4.6 )% Additional paid-in capital 88,725 89,800 96,344 (1.2 ) (7.9 ) Retained earnings 69,976 67,568 63,042 3.6 11.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,309 ) (1,838 ) (2,145 ) (28.8 ) (39.0 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,668 ) (3,950 ) (4,796 ) (7.1 ) (23.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 153,828 151,684 152,554 1.4 0.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,297,561 $ 1,287,862 $ 1,224,065 0.8 % 6.0 %





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Income Statements (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,606 $ 13,281 $ 12,429 2.4 % 9.5 % Investments available-for-sale 1,109 1,159 1,010 (4.3 ) 9.8 Interest-earning deposits 48 40 44 20.0 9.1 Dividends on FHLB Stock 102 91 105 12.1 (2.9 ) Total interest income 14,865 14,571 13,588 2.0 9.4 Interest expense Deposits 4,330 3,822 2,435 13.3 77.8 FHLB advances and other borrowings 829 897 1,024 (7.6 ) (19.0 ) Total interest expense 5,159 4,719 3,459 9.3 49.1 Net interest income 9,706 9,852 10,129 (1.5 ) (4.2 ) (Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses (800 ) 400 (400 ) (300.0 ) 100.0 Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses 10,506 9,452 10,529 11.2 (0.2 ) Noninterest income Net loss on sale of investments - (8 ) (21 ) (100.0 ) (100.0 ) BOLI income 189 269 224 (29.7 ) (15.6 ) Wealth management revenue 261 196 156 33.2 67.3 Deposit related fees 205 171 175 19.9 17.1 Loan related fees 209 63 126 231.7 65.9 Other 15 9 3 66.7 400.0 Total noninterest income 879 700 663 25.6 32.6 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,734 5,000 4,931 (5.3 ) (4.0 ) Occupancy and equipment 898 866 829 3.7 8.3 Professional fees 326 496 442 (34.3 ) (26.2 ) Data processing 397 518 351 (23.4 ) 13.1 OREO related expenses, net 1 31 2 (96.8 ) (50.0 ) Regulatory assessments 136 137 110 (0.7 ) 23.6 Insurance and bond premiums 88 105 154 (16.2 ) (42.9 ) Marketing 76 86 77 (11.6 ) (1.3 ) Other general and administrative 627 470 591 33.4 6.1 Total noninterest expense 7,283 7,709 7,487 (5.5 ) (2.7 ) Income before federal income tax provision 4,102 2,443 3,705 67.9 10.7 Federal income tax provision 798 498 603 60.2 32.3 Net income $ 3,304 $ 1,945 $ 3,102 69.9 % 6.5 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,952,419 10,118,286 10,271,432 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 10,046,355 10,220,900 10,405,949

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 One Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,887 $ 25,472 5.6 % Investments available-for-sale 2,268 1,939 17.0 Interest-earning deposits 88 82 7.3 Dividends on FHLB Stock 193 208 (7.2 ) Total interest income 29,436 27,701 6.3 Interest expense Deposits 8,152 4,711 73.0 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,726 1,877 (8.0 ) Total interest expense 9,878 6,588 49.9 Net interest income 19,558 21,113 (7.4 ) Recapture of provision for loan losses (400 ) (4,400 ) (90.9 ) Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses 19,958 25,513 (21.8 ) Noninterest income Net loss on sale of investments (8 ) (21 ) (61.9 ) BOLI 458 473 (3.2 ) Wealth management revenue 457 255 79.2 Deposit related fees 376 336 11.9 Loan related fees 272 260 4.6 Other 24 6 300.0 Total noninterest income 1,579 1,309 20.6 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,734 9,593 1.5 Occupancy and equipment 1,764 1,598 10.4 Professional fees 822 770 6.8 Data processing 915 675 35.6 OREO related expenses, net 32 3 966.7 Regulatory assessments 273 265 3.0 Insurance and bond premiums 193 260 (25.8 ) Marketing 162 184 (12.0 ) Other general and administrative 1,097 1,166 (5.9 ) Total noninterest expense 14,992 14,514 3.3 Income before federal income tax provision 6,545 12,308 (46.8 ) Federal income tax provision 1,296 2,364 (45.2 ) Net income $ 5,249 $ 9,944 (47.2 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.96 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 10,034,895 10,241,297 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 10,132,107 10,372,474





The following table presents a breakdown of our loan portfolio, net of undisbursed funds (unaudited): June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Multifamily residential: Micro-unit apartments $ 13,943 1.3 % $ 14,008 1.3 % $ 14,204 1.4 % Other multifamily 147,517 13.8 153,835 14.4 180,649 18.0 Total multifamily residential 161,460 15.1 167,843 15.7 194,853 19.4 Non-residential: Office 100,620 9.5 99,639 9.3 99,739 9.9 Retail 144,050 13.5 146,864 13.8 141,451 14.3 Mobile home park 21,533 2.0 15,697 1.5 15,655 1.6 Motel 27,725 2.6 27,882 2.6 14,478 1.4 Nursing Home 16,172 1.5 16,243 1.5 16,454 1.6 Warehouse 18,303 1.7 18,274 1.7 28,185 2.8 Storage 36,096 3.4 36,283 3.4 30,383 3.0 Other non-residential 19,703 1.8 23,804 2.2 25,345 2.5 Total non-residential 384,202 36.0 384,686 36.0 371,690 37.1 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 45,953 4.3 47,661 4.5 46,379 4.6 Multifamily 37,032 3.5 47,006 4.4 34,483 3.4 Commercial 13,793 1.3 12,878 1.2 4,574 0.5 Land 8,356 0.8 6,965 0.7 12,788 1.3 Total construction/land 105,134 9.9 114,510 10.8 98,224 9.8 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 201,989 18.9 194,648 18.3 169,275 16.9 Permanent non-owner occupied 159,267 14.9 156,684 14.7 134,297 13.4 Total one-to-four family residential 361,256 33.8 351,332 33.0 303,572 30.3 Business Aircraft 14,459 1.4 11,860 1.1 9,978 1.0 Other business 21,899 2.1 21,653 2.0 12,143 1.2 Total business 36,358 3.5 33,513 3.1 22,121 2.2 Consumer 17,891 1.7 14,336 1.4 12,329 1.2 Total loans 1,066,301 100.0 % 1,066,220 100.0 % 1,002,789 100.0 % Less: Deferred loan fees, net 568 701 779 ALLL 13,057 13,808 12,754 Loans receivable, net $ 1,052,676 $ 1,051,711 $ 989,256 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 80.1 % 87.5 % 73.5 % Total non-owner occupied commercial

real estate as % of total capital 441.0 % 460.9 % 475.2 % (1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30 Jun 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios: Return on assets 1.04 % 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.90 % 1.01 % Return on equity 8.70 5.16 5.54 7.17 8.28 Dividend payout ratio 27.27 42.11 38.10 29.63 26.67 Equity-to-assets ratio 11.86 11.78 12.28 12.53 12.46 Tangible equity ratio (1) 11.72 11.64 12.13 12.38 12.31 Net interest margin 3.23 3.37 3.41 3.46 3.50 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 113.23 113.87 114.27 115.20 114.21 Efficiency ratio 68.80 73.06 72.18 66.06 69.38 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.28 2.48 2.49 2.33 2.44 Book value per share $ 14.83 $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 $ 13.97 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.64 14.32 14.17 13.99 13.78 Capital Ratios: (2) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.34 % 10.28 % 10.37 % 10.37 % 10.22 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.46 13.13 13.43 13.58 13.21 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.46 13.13 13.43 13.58 13.21 Total capital ratio 14.71 14.38 14.68 14.83 14.47 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.08 0.05 ALLL as a percent of total loans 1.22 1.30 1.29 1.30 1.27 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Loan Losses: ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 13,808 $ 13,347 $ 13,116 $ 12,754 $ 13,136 Provision (Recapture of provision) (800 ) 400 200 200 (400 ) Charge-offs - - - - - Recoveries 49 61 31 162 18 ALLL, end of the quarter $ 13,057 $ 13,808 $ 13,347 $ 13,116 $ 12,754 (1) Tangible equity ratio and tangible book value are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 12 for reconciliation between the GAAP and non‑GAAP financial measures. (2) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.





FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Financial Measures (continued) At or For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Yields and Costs: Yield on loans 5.19 % 5.22 % 5.13 % 5.05 % 5.00 % Yield on investments available-for-sale 3.21 3.35 3.17 3.00 2.87 Yield on interest-earning deposits 2.33 2.50 2.27 1.92 1.48 Yield on FHLB stock 5.58 4.68 6.63 6.27 4.21 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.94 % 4.98 % 4.88 % 4.77 % 4.70 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.89 % 1.76 % 1.61 % 1.40 % 1.22 % Cost of FHLB advances 2.28 2.26 2.12 2.05 1.92 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.94 % 1.84 % 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.37 % Cost of total deposits 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.31 % 1.15 % Cost of funds 1.86 1.76 1.61 1.44 1.30 Average Balances: Loans $ 1,051,894 $ 1,031,994 $ 1,006,905 $ 993,272 $ 997,059 Investments available-for-sale 138,634 140,433 140,568 140,584 141,035 Interest-earning deposits 8,275 6,484 10,653 12,223 11,927 FHLB stock 7,337 7,888 6,886 8,540 10,004 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,206,140 $ 1,186,799 $ 1,165,012 $ 1,154,619 $ 1,160,025 Interest-bearing deposits $ 919,306 $ 881,260 $ 883,672 $ 825,055 $ 801,852 Borrowings 145,895 160,950 135,886 177,250 213,857 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,065,201 $ 1,042,210 $ 1,019,558 $ 1,002,305 $ 1,015,709 Noninterest-bearing deposits 48,137 47,002 47,580 53,982 50,145 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,113,338 $ 1,089,212 $ 1,067,138 $ 1,056,287 $ 1,065,854 Average assets $ 1,279,880 $ 1,258,902 $ 1,236,460 $ 1,225,189 $ 1,229,341 Average stockholders' equity 152,267 152,850 154,958 154,444 150,243

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of the tangible equity ratio and tangible book value. The Company's intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets are calculated by subtracting intangible assets from total assets. The tangible equity ratio is tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a more consistent presentation of its capital and facilitate peer comparison that is desired by investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures: Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 153,828 $ 151,684 $ 153,738 $ 154,713 $ 152,554 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,042 1,079 1,116 1,153 1,191 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 151,897 $ 149,716 $ 151,733 $ 152,671 $ 150,474 Total assets (GAAP) 1,297,561 1,287,862 1,252,424 1,234,859 1,224,065 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible 1,042 1,079 1,116 1,153 1,191 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,295,630 $ 1,285,894 $ 1,250,419 $ 1,232,817 $ 1,221,985 Common shares outstanding at

period end 10,375,325 10,457,625 10,710,656 10,914,556 10,916,556 Equity to assets ratio 11.86 % 11.78 % 12.28 % 12.53 % 12.46 % Tangible equity ratio 11.72 11.64 12.13 12.38 12.31 Book value per share $ 14.83 $ 14.50 $ 14.35 $ 14.17 $ 13.97 Tangible book value per share 14.64 14.32 14.17 13.99 13.78



For more information, contact:

Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer

Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(425) 255-4400







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.